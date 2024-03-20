BobHemphill

Wall Street vs. Main Street

Wall Street opinions and Main Street opinions often differ – for good reasons. Wall Street focuses more on large institutions and may feel pressure to maintain relationships both with their clients and also with the companies they cover.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is an exception where the opinions are consistent, as seen in the next chart. To wit, Seeking Alpha authors (which is a good approximation for Main Street's opinion in my view) rate the stock as a BUY, and so does Wall Street. Furthermore, many analysts rate the stock as a STRONG BUY from both groups. Out of the 15 Seeking Alpha analysts who recommended buying Realty Income, 7 of them recommended Strong Buy. Out of the 8 Wall Street analysts who recommended buying, 6 of them recommended Strong Buy.

The remainder of this article will explain why I see good reasons for such consistency. I will argue that O indeed presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking a good combination of value, income, and growth. As to be detailed later, the company now is trading at the most attractive valuation ratios in multi-years, indicating its potential for undervalued stock appreciation. Furthermore, O has an incredible history of consistent dividend payouts and currently yields close to 6%, adding another layer of margin of safety for the investment (or a reliable income stream for investors who need current income). The future also appears bright, with significant expansion opportunities within the triple-net lease sector, which is poised for continued growth.

O’s business model and growth potential

As mentioned above, O utilizes net leases where tenants cover most property expenses (taxes, insurance, maintenance). This reduces O's operational workload and expenses. O also features a few other differentiation factors in its business model. And in my mind, these factors have provided a proven model for continued growth. The top two factors in my view are its focus on long-term leases and tenant credit quality. O typically signs long-term leases (10-15 years) with renewal options. This provides stable and predictable income for an extended period. O also prioritizes tenants with strong credit histories, minimizing the risk of defaults and vacancies.

Thanks to the long-term leases with creditworthy tenants, O has enjoyed a reliable and predictable stream of rental income in the long term. As seen in the chart below (top panel), its annual funds from operations ("FFO") has been growing from about ~$1B to the current $2.8 in the past 5 years alone.

In the meantime, such a robust cash flow also provides O with ample ammunition to expand its real estate portfolio. As seen in the chart below (bottom panel), its book value (which largely consists of real estimate properties) has climbed from about $6B to the current level of $32.9B in the past 5 years. Just in the first nine months of 2023, the company acquired 1,187 properties containing 30.6 million square feet of retail space for an aggregate of $6.81 billion. At the end of September, it had ownership interests in 13,282 properties spanning 262.6 million square feet, compared with 11,733 facilities containing 225.7 million square feet at the same point in 2022.

O specializes in single-tenant retail properties, and retail does not seem to be the most popular sector now. However, my view is that the triple-net lease market caters to many of our essential needs, such as drugstores, convenience stores, etc. al. I anticipate such needs to continue growing in the long term, or at least stabilize.

Valuation is attractive

Despite all the positives mentioned above, Realty Income Corporation stock is now trading at the most attractive valuations in at least 5 years. The chart below shows O's dividend yield compared to its historical average (top panel) and its Price to CFO ratio compared to its historical average (bottom panel). As seen, its current dividend yield is 5.89%, far above its historical average dividend yield of 4.54% and close to the highest level since at least 2019 (close to the level during the fire sale after the COVID breakout), indicating a large valuation discount. The current Price to CFO ratio (on a TTM basis) paints the same picture. It is currently 12.20x. Again, it is far below the historical average (about ~18.15x) and again close to the lowest level since at least 2019.

Other risks and final thoughts

There are many common risks facing both O and its peers, such as their interest rate sensitivity, sensitivity to the overall economic conditions, property value fluctuations, and also tenant concentration risk. Here, I will focus more on some of the risks that are more particular to O but not to other REIT stocks.

Compared to many other diversified REITs, O focuses on single-tenant retail properties. This concentration exposes them more to risks specific to the retail sector, such as e-commerce competition and changing consumer preferences. Also, a good portion of O's leases expire in the coming years. Renegotiating these leases at lower rates could impact on their future income stream.

Finally, O’s finances remain sound and are relatively stretched after all the expansions as aforementioned. Total debt has climbed up quickly (see the top panel below) in recent years. In the third quarter of 2023 alone, total debt increased 25% from the prior-year level to $20.45 billion. Debt-to-total capital was at a bottom level in 2022 but has been edging up since then and has climbed to 39.5% as of now. Combined with the prevailing high borrowing rates, the debt level could limit its pace of further property acquisitions and capital expenditures investments.

All told, my final conclusion is that the positives far outweigh the negatives. O presents a compelling buy thesis and a good combination of value, current income, and growth. The company now is trading at extremely attractive valuation multiples, offering large potential for price appreciation and a margin of safety. Furthermore, O has a history of consistent and currently provides close to a 6% of dividend yield, adding a further layer of protection to the investment.