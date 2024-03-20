Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FinVolution's International Adventure Bears Fruit

Mar. 20, 2024 11:50 AM ETFinVolution Group (FINV) Stock
Summary

  • FinVolution said its international transaction volume last year rose 84.7% to 7.85 billion yuan ($1.09 billion), while the outstanding loan balance for its global business jumped 57.5% year-on-year to 1.26 billion yuan.
  • The company’s revenue for all last year rose 12.7% to 12.55 billion yuan, while its annual net profit rose by a slower 4.5% to 2.38 billion yuan.
  • While the full-year results looked strong, the company’s fourth-quarter numbers painted a less rosy picture.

The online lender’s international business grew far faster than its home market last year, accounting for nearly a fifth of its revenue.

Shanghai-based fintech FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) announced on Monday that its international operations grew far

