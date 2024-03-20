Justin Sullivan

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has had an underwhelming past year in terms of the stock, with a 7.6% decline in price. This isn’t unexpected. The company has reported marginal revenue contraction for the past two years, a starkly different trend compared to the compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 9.2% over the past decade. Even though the operating income margin improved a bit in 2023 to 28% (2022: 27%), it’s still much lower than the 36% level seen in 2021.

But with a positive outlook for both its product sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share [EPS], 2024 could turn out to be a better year for the company. Here I assess what’s gone wrong for Gilead Sciences and what the projections for 2024 mean for the stock.

Weaker Veklury sales skew revenues

The revenue decline over the past couple of years has been less fundamental and more situational. It’s explained by the expected softening in its COVID-19 drug Veklury’s sales, which more than halved in 2023 from 2021. This has significantly skewed the revenue figure, as sans Veklury, revenue actually grew by 6.7% in 2023 and 7.5% in 2022. By comparison, in 2021, revenues ex-Veklury were down by 11.9% even as total revenues grew by 10.6%.

Product Sales (Source: Gilead Sciences)

Revenues ex-Veklury have been supported by the company’s big HIV segment, which accounted for 67% of total revenues in 2023 and 72% of revenues ex-Veklury, with a 6% growth. Sales of Biktarvy, the biggest contributor to HIV sales with a 65% share in them in 2023, is particularly notable as it saw 14% growth in the year. Its prospects for 2024 look good too, as the FDA expanded its scope of treatment to patients who have developed treatment resistance. Further, its oncology segment with a 10.8% revenue share had a proportionally big impact on sales, with an increase of 37% as well.

Positive outlook for 2024

After a small decline in the past year, the company now expects its product sales, which account for over 99% of the revenues, with the rest attributable to royalty and contract revenues, to improve this year. The improvement isn’t significant, with growth expected to range between 0.6% and 2.1% as per the guidance of USD 27.1-27.5 billion sales. However, the 1.35% rise at the midpoint of the guidance range is still an improvement over 2023. Moreover, at the midpoint of the guidance range of USD 25.8-26.2 billion, the product revenues ex-Veklury are expected to see a 5% increase in 2024 as well.

Besides the potential for HIV sales from growth in Biktarvy noted earlier, there’s also scope for growth in the liver disease segment, which saw a 1% revenue contraction in 2023. Gilead Sciences has recently acquired CymaBay Therapeutics in an all-cash deal. While CymaBay has not historically reported operating revenues, the USD 31.1 million earned in collaboration revenues in 2023 reflects its potential. This is still a tiny number, at 0.1% of Gilead Sciences revenues in 2023, but it’s worth looking out for in the future.

Projections, 2024 (Source: Gilead Sciences)

The company also expects earnings expansion this year. After a healthy 23.6% increase in GAAP diluted EPS, at the midpoint of the guidance range of USD 5.15-5.55, the number will rise by another 19% in 2024. And if it comes in at the top end of the guidance range, the growth will be very close to that in 2023 at 23.3%. Similarly, the outlook for the non-GAAP diluted EPS figure is also positive, with a guidance range of USD 6.85-7.25. At the midpoint, this indicates a ~5% increase from last year.

Market multiples and dividend yield exceed sector average

If Gilead Sciences’ earnings for 2024 come in at the midpoint of the guidance range provided, the GAAP forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio comes in at 13.7x. This is far lower than the corresponding median P/E for the healthcare sector at 27.7x.

Similarly, the forward non-GAAP P/E comes at 10.4x, which is far lower than the 19.9x for the healthcare sector. However, it’s worth noting that the number is slightly higher than the stock’s five-year average of 10.2x.

Next, GILD’s trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield at 4.1% is also superior to the healthcare sector at 1.5%. If the company’s dividend payout ratio in 2024 remains the same as that in 2023 at 66.7%, the dividend level can rise to USD 3.60 per share, which increases the forward dividend yield to ~4.9%. This too is significantly higher than the healthcare’s forward yield of 1.57%. Even though the stock’s price hasn’t gone anywhere in the past decade, the positive dividend outlook indicates that passive earnings from the stock can continue to save the day as they have done in the past (see chart below).

Price and Total Returns, 10y (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The risks

As positive as the Gilead Sciences story sounds, in terms of its revenues ex-Veklury for 2023, the revenue and earnings projections for 2024 and even its market multiples and dividend yield compared with the healthcare sector, there are risks to watch out for.

The first is the risk to projections on account of its weak performance in Q4 2023. Total product sales declined by 4% YoY during the quarter, which is a bigger fall than the 0.2% decline for 2023 as a whole. Even counting out the drag from Veklury, product sales were flat in Q4 2023, compared to the 6.7% increase seen for the full year. Further, even the GAAP diluted EPS declined by 12% YoY during the quarter on higher costs and lower Veklury sales.

In addition, the weak share price momentum can't be ignored right now. It’s not just the past year or even the long term that’s in question here, even over the medium term (5 years), the price returns on the stock have been just 12.1%. If there are risks to the forecast, then the same muted price changes can continue.

What next?

The key takeaway from this discussion is that while there’s potential upside for Gilead Sciences' stock, it remains to be seen whether it will be realised. A weak Q4 2023 performance is an indication of this risk, compounded by the company’s lackluster price performance.

The dividends still look good and can continue to grow in 2024, though. For pure dividend investors, it could still be a fairly safe and good passive income investment for the long term. But to see solid capital gains on it, its performance will have to measure up to the projections at the very least. So I’d wait until its next earnings release next month to assess the same. Until then, I’m going with a Hold rating on GILD.