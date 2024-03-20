Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gilead Sciences: Realizing Financial Projections Is Key

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gilead Sciences has seen weak price momentum over the past year following the sales drop in its COVID-19 medication Veklury, even as sales-ex Veklury look alright and earnings have grown.
  • The company has a relatively positive revenue and earnings guidance for 2024, which results in attractive market multiples compared to the healthcare sector. Its +4% dividend yield looks good too.
  • However, whether the projections are realised remains to be seen. Its Q4 2023 performance was disappointing and the stock could continue to move sideways if the company underperforms on guidance.
Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has had an underwhelming past year in terms of the stock, with a 7.6% decline in price. This isn’t unexpected. The company has reported marginal revenue contraction for the past two years, a starkly different trend compared to the

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.79K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GILD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GILD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News