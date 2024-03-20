kynny

ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS), a supplier of OSAT services to the semiconductor industry, is on a roll. Furthermore, the rally in the stock looks set to continue if the latest numbers from IMOS are any indication. IMOS is recovering from a downturn with a return to growth, which bodes well for the stock. However, while higher stock prices are likely in store, the stock may nonetheless struggle in the short term, especially with resistance looming ahead. Why will be covered next.

ChipMOS keeps on rolling

A previous article from last December rated IMOS a buy after concluding that there was room for the stock to run further. The numbers had gotten better after going down for a while and there was reason to believe they stood a good chance of getting even better. IMOS was also available at relatively modest valuations, which includes trading close to book value. Put all this together and IMOS had enough going for it to warrant a bet on long IMOS.

The chart above shows how going with IMOS was the right call to make with the stock adding another 15% or so after closing at $30.62 on March 18. Still, the stock struggled for a while and the stock actually fell in the early part of 2024. Note, for instance, how the stock had trouble getting past $28 or so in the chart above.

Recall how the current rally was preceded by a drop in the stock. It’s therefore worth pointing out that if we assume the current rally in the stock is a retracement of a preceding drop in the stock from a high of $44.72 in September 2021 to a low of $17.50 in October 2022, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior move is $27.90, which is right around where the stock stalled in recent months. Resistance helps explain why the stock had trouble getting past $28 or so in December and January as shown in the chart above.

It took a couple of months, but IMOS was finally able to punch though resistance after it released its monthly revenue updates on February 7. These updates showed a strong start to 2024 with revenue growing 28.4% YoY in January 2024. In response, the stock soared higher, resulting in a 52-weeks high of $31.11 on February 9, but IMOS has not been able to surpass this high in the six weeks since then. The stock has come close to $31.11, but resistance seems to be in the way, if the repeated topping out in the same price region is a clue.

It’s therefore worth knowing that the stock did not top out at $31.11 by coincidence. As mentioned earlier, IMOS encountered resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The next Fibonacci level that comes after 38.2% is 50% and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previously mentioned downtrend, starting with the September 2021 high of $44.72 and ending with the October 2022 low of $17.50, is the same exact $31.11, down to the penny.

In other words, the stock has encountered resistance, which might require a catalyst to break through. The last time IMOS faced resistance, the catalyst came in the form of strong monthly revenue growth numbers, but the next catalyst has yet to reveal itself. The stock may thus continue to struggle to go higher in the short term.

Why ChipMOS has a shot at higher stock prices

IMOS has resistance standing in the way, but there is reason to believe IMOS stands a good chance of overcoming resistance in due time, especially if earnings continue to improve like they have recently. Nevertheless, IMOS is still feeling the aftereffects of a downturn in the semiconductor market, which has led to a drop in the top and the bottom line in the recently completed FY2023. The table below shows how FY2023 was worse than FY2022.

FY2023 revenue declined by 9.2% YoY to NTD21,356.2M, which converts to $697.4M using a USD:NTD exchange rate of 1:30.62. EPS declined by 43.2% YoY to NTD2.58, which translates to NTD51.60 or $1.68 per ADS, down from $2.97 per ADS in FY2022. IMOS finished FY2023 with cash and cash equivalents of NTD12,354M or $403.5M on the balance sheet, up from NTD9,896.6M at the end of FY2022, and offset by NTD12,648M of long-term bank loans.

(Unit: M NTD, except for EPS) (IFRS) FY2023 FY2022 YoY Revenue 21,356.2 23,517.1 (9.2%) Gross margin 16.6% 20.9% (430bps) Operating profit 1,908.5 3,216.7 (40.7%) Net profit (attributable to equity holders) 1,893.4 3,372.0 (43.8%) EPS (diluted) 2.58 4.54 (43.2%) Click to enlarge

However, while FY2023 was a down year, the numbers did get better towards the end. The utilization rate hit 62% in Q4 FY2023, up from 49% in Q4 FY2022, which was the trough in the downturn in hindsight, but still down from 76% in Q4 FY2021. In Q4, revenue increased by 2.6% QoQ and 22.2% YoY to NTD5,725.4M or $187M. EPS increased by 214.3% YoY to NTD0.66, which translates to NTD13.20 or $0.43 per ADS. The QoQ decline in net profit can be attributed to less non-operating income in Q4 compared to Q3, which was mainly the result of unfavorable moves in exchange rates.

(Unit: M NTD, except for EPS) (IFRS) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 5,725.4 5,581.5 4,686.2 2.6% 22.2% Gross margin 20.1% 15.9% 14.5% 420bps 560bps Operating profit 714.5 487.1 310.4 46.7% 130.2% Net profit (attributable to equity holders) 482.0 580.6 154.9 (17.0%) 211.2% EPS 0.66 0.80 0.21 (17.5%) 214.3% Click to enlarge

What’s to like in ChipMOS

IMOS has other arrows in its quiver. IMOS declared a dividend of NTD1.80 a share, which is less than last year’s NTD2.30. Assuming shareholder approval, this implies a dividend of NTD36 or $1.18 per ADS, depending on the exchange rate used. The stock closed at $30.62, which means a dividend yield of 3.8% for IMOS. This is a very respectable yield for a tech stock and another plus in favor of IMOS.

A key argument behind the long thesis for IMOS was based on relatively low valuations with IMOS trading at close to book value. Multiples have since gone up with the rise in the stock, but IMOS is still below where most trade in the sector. As of the end of FY2023, IMOS has a book value of NTD24,853.7M with total assets of NTD46,160.5M and total liabilities of NTD21,306.8M.

The number of shares outstanding is 730.3M, which implies book value of NTD34.03 per share. This translates to a book value of NTD680.60 or $22.23 per ADS, which means that as recently as a few months ago, IMOS could be had at book value. The stock has risen, but IMOS still trades at a price-to-book of 1.38x with the stock at $30.62, well below the median of 3x. If anyone is looking for a growth stock at not too steep a price, then IMOS fits the bill.

What to expect from ChipMOS in FY2024

The outlook for FY2024 calls for a decline in Q1 due to seasonal factors, which includes the Lunar New Year and fewer working days. At the same time, Q1 is expected to be the trough in FY2024, followed by sequential improvement through the rest of the years, including a stronger H2 than H1. From the Q4 earnings call:

“We expect Q124 to be the normal trough quarter for 2024, which is in line with typical seasonal patterns. We expect our operating momentum will improve as we move through the year with the second half of 2024 coming in better than the first half. Overall we are targeting positive annual revenue growth in 2024.”

If we assume sequential growth throughout FY2024 following the dip in Q1, and if we extrapolate recent growth rates, including the strong start in 2024 as shown in the monthly revenue numbers, then IMOS is on track to grow revenue by 7-8% YoY to $746.2-753.2M in FY2024. This is just short of FY2022’s $765.3M, but behind FY2021’s $891.6M.

Assuming similar gross margin of 20.9%, EPS is thus estimated to be slightly worse than FY2022 at about $2.80 per ADS. Keep in mind there are a range of factors that could influence the final number, including the direction of exchange rates. EPADS of $2.80 means a forward P/E ratio of 10.9x with the stock at $30.62. In comparison, the median stock in the sector has a forward P/E of 29x.

Investor takeaways

I continue to be bullish on IMOS taking everything into account. The latest numbers point to IMOS recovering from the downturn of the last couple of years that caused revenue to drop by 9.2% and EPS by 43.2% YoY in FY2023. The quarterly results have gradually improved in recent quarters and this looks set to continue based on monthly revenue trends. Revenue last declined YoY in July 2023, but they have since stayed in positive territory. The latest data shows monthly revenue increased by 28.4% and 23.6% YoY in January and February, respectively.

All evidence points to IMOS on the way up. Granted, Q1 FY2024 will see a sequential dip due to seasonal factors, but the outlook suggests sequential growth the rest of the way in FY2024. IMOS is estimated to earn $2.80 per ADS in FY2024 with margins almost back to where they were, or slightly less than what it earned in FY2022. This is up from EPADS of $1.68 on revenue of $697.4M in FY2023.

The stock has trended higher for some time now and the improvement in earnings suggests the stock has an opportunity to go higher. Multiples for IMOS are still on the low side. IMOS trades at around 10 times projected earnings and almost 1.4 times book value. There are lots of stocks out there with sky-high multiples, but IMOS is not one of them. IMOS also pays a nice dividend and has been for many years. In short, IMOS has a lot going for it at the moment.

However, those wanting to buy and are new to the stock may want to be mindful of the fact that the stock is likely to struggle in the short term due to resistance being in the way. Anyone buying at this time should do so for the long run and not because they expect immediate gratification. Dollar averaging is also warranted, especially if resistance causes the stock to decline in the short term.

Buyers should also be mindful of a stock market that is likely due for a correction after the rally towards record levels starting in November, 2023. This rally was triggered by a Fed holding out the prospect of monetary easing in the form of interest rate cuts, but it is looking increasingly doubtful whether the Fed will be able to deliver as much as the market is expecting. If the Fed is forced to become more hawkish due to, for instance, sticky inflation, the market may have to cede some or all of the gains that came thanks to an expected easing in Fed policy. This could cause headwinds for IMOS in the short term.

Buyers may want to wait until the stock clears and stays above $31.11, which is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from $44.72 to $17.50. If or rather when this resistance level is broken through, the path forward looks clear until the next resistance level. This could be around $34.32, which is where the $61.8% Fibonacci retracement level lurks.

Bulls should expect a temporary pause in the stock going higher, but IMOS stands a good chance of overcoming resistance on the way higher due to the aforementioned tailwinds it has in its favor. Whether it is an ongoing resurgence in earnings due to growing sales or low valuations, long IMOS looks well warranted.