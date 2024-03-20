Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 20, 2024 12:48 PM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.37K Followers

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE:WWR) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Bakker - President, CEO
Steve Cates - Chief Financial Officer
Terence Cryan - Executive Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Steve Kruger - Foresight Investing

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Westwater Resources, Inc. 2023 Year-end Business Update and Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Frank Bakker, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Frank Bakker

Thank you, moderator, and thanks to those attending our 2023 year-end business update and results call. With me today is Terence Cryan, our Executive Chairman of the Board; and Steve Cates, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this presentation, the forward-looking statements we make are based on management's judgments, including but not limited to, future graphite demand and price forecasts, schedule and cost projections, and economic expectations related to the Kellyton Graphite Plant, to Coosa Graphite Deposit and capital raising activities, including the estimated timing of those activities. These and other similar statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties of which a description can be found on Slide 2 within this presentation and in our 10-K for 2023 and our other SEC filings.

Please read our cautionary statement and realize that actual results may differ materially from what is discussed today.

Moving to Slide 3. Westwater is an energy technology company focused on producing advanced natural graphite materials in the United States using our proprietary technology, including our patent pending purification process.

Turning to Slide 4. Westwater has two primary projects, both located in the state of Alabama. Our Kellyton Graphite Plant will process flake graphite into Coated Spherical Purified Graphite, or CSPG, utilized in lithium-ion batteries

