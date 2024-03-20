Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pakistan: 6 Questions For Emerging Markets Debt Investors

Mar. 20, 2024 12:56 PM ETVWOB, EBND, PCY, LEMB, FEMB, ELD, EMTL, EMHY, EMLC, JPMB, EMHC, PAK1 Comment
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
746 Followers

Summary

  • Pakistan has a cash flow problem. Local currency debt is more of an issue than external debt given its higher debt stock and exposure held by local commercial banks.
  • If local currency debt were to default, local commercial banks could also default, as they effectively finance the central government by buying local debt.
  • Sovereign debt investors should closely monitor Pakistan’s commitment to achieving a primary surplus amid its high interest-to-revenue ratio.
  • The role of the finance minister is critical for Pakistan as it seeks to negotiate a new SBA program with the IMF.

Flag of Pakistan in a stack of coins.(series)

eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I visited Pakistan on a research trip and met with investors, companies, politicians, and policy advisors throughout Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to explore investment risks and opportunities. Here are six questions emerging markets debt investors should consider.

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
746 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWOB--
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
EBND--
SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
LEMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
FEMB--
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News