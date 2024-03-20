CSHI: An Interesting Approach To Enhanced Income

sankai/iStock via Getty Images

Investors seeking a potentially robust income-generating vehicle might want to consider the Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI). The fund aims to provide high monthly income while keeping risks relatively contained, combining a portfolio of short-term U.S. Treasury bills with a data-driven put option strategy. There's been a lot of interest in funds that use option writing to enhance income, and this particular fund has raised over $330 million fitting that need.

Established in August 2022, CSHI is an actively managed, income-focused exchange-traded fund, or ETF. The fund's primary objective is to distribute monthly income in a tax-efficient manner, utilizing a unique approach that combines traditional fixed-income investments with a sophisticated options strategy. The fund is managed by NEOS, a company known for its innovative approach to investing. NEOS employs a dynamic, data-driven strategy that seeks to optimize returns while managing risk. This approach has resulted in the fund's impressive distribution yield (6.03%) and 30-day SEC yield (4.97%), adding to its appeal as an income-generating investment.

Fund's Holdings: Unveiling the Strategy

At the core of CSHI's investment strategy is a dual approach that combines a portfolio of short-duration T-Bills with a put spread options overlay. This two-pronged strategy is designed to generate higher income than traditional T-Bill investments alone.

The fund invests a significant portion of its assets in U.S. Treasury Bills that have a remaining maturity of 1-3 months. These are low-risk government securities that offer guaranteed returns, providing a solid foundation for the fund's portfolio. The T-Bills serve as the primary source of income for the fund, contributing to its attractive yield.

Complementing the T-Bill component is the fund's options strategy, which adds a further layer of income generation. The fund employs a put spread strategy on the S&P 500 Index (SP500). This strategy involves selling (writing) put options at a higher strike price and buying put options at a lower strike price, both with the same expiration date. This strategy seeks to generate additional income for the fund while limiting potential losses during market downturns.

neosfunds.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

As an income-focused fund, CSHI primarily invests in T-Bills, which fall under the Government/Treasury sector. This sector represents the majority of the fund's portfolio, reflecting its conservative approach to income generation. The rest of the fund's portfolio is allocated to the options strategy, primarily involving options on the S&P 500 Index as mentioned before.

CSHI vs. Peers: A Comparative Analysis

Two funds worth comparing CSHI against are the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA). Like CSHI, both HIGH and JAAA seek to provide enhanced income through unique strategies. However, there are notable differences in their approaches and performance.

HIGH uses a more aggressive options strategy, selling more or pricier spreads, resulting in higher premiums and yield. While this strategy has led to stronger performance, it comes with higher potential drawdowns and volatility. On the other hand, JAAA focuses on Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) rated AAA, offering high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives.

CSHI, with its blend of T-Bills and put spread options, offers a relatively balanced approach. It provides a competitive yield with lower volatility and drawdowns compared to HIGH, while offering a different risk-return profile compared to JAAA. Because of that, I'm not concerned about how it underperformed HIGH and JAAA in the past year.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in CSHI

Like any investment, CSHI comes with its own set of advantages and potential drawbacks.

Pros

High Monthly Income: CSHI's dual strategy of T-Bills and put spread options aims to generate a higher monthly income than traditional T-Bill investments alone. Lower Risk Profile: The fund's use of put spread options limits potential losses during market downturns, offering a measure of protection to investors. Tax Efficiency: The fund benefits from the favorable tax treatment of index options, classified as Section 1256 Contracts, which are subject to lower 60/40 tax rates.

Cons

Potential for Small Losses: In the event of a significant market downturn, the fund's put spread options could result in losses, albeit limited. Dependence on Market Conditions: The fund's performance is tied to the performance of the S&P 500 Index and the yield on short-term T-Bills, both of which can fluctuate based on broader market conditions.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

Considering its attractive yield, sophisticated strategy, and relatively low risk profile, Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking high monthly income. However, investors should be aware of the potential for small losses in the event of significant market downturns. I like this as a cash relatively low risk yield play overall for what it does.