Evolus: Smooth Progress As Management Targets $700m Aesthetics Franchise Revenues By 2028

Mar. 20, 2024 2:05 PM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS) Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Evolus, a global performance beauty company, raised $60m in its IPO in 2018.
  • Its first and only commercial product, Jeuveau, is an injectable botulinum toxin Type A product that has been approved in the US and most European territories.
  • Evolus has settled a lawsuit with AbbVie and is focused on taking on Botox in the commercial markets.
  • Management has guided for over $250m revenues in 2024, and over $700m by 2028 thanks to the launch of a new dermal filler range of products.
  • Smartly marketed, effective, and growing market share, Jeuveau seems a strong product, and with support from the new range, I'd argue Evolus is well placed to grow its valuation and share price over the next several years.
Close up of happy adult lady getting face antiwrinkle injection

Svitlana Hulko

Investment Overview

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) went public in February 2018, its initial public offering ("IPO") raising ~$60m in gross proceeds, at a price of $12 per share.

The company describes itself as "global performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.11K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

