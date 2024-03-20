Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carvana: A One-Year Wonder Fueled By Unsustainable Factors

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
155 Followers

Summary

  • Auto loan delinquencies are at their highest levels since 2010 which could have an impact on auto loan ABS offerings this year.
  • Carvana’s free cash flow in 2023 was mainly due to inventory shrinkage and returning to growth will negatively impact its ability to generate free cash flow in the future.
  • Carvana posted a positive operating cash flow in 2023 due to inventory drawdown and selling more loans than originated which is unsustainable in my opinion.
  • My price target for Carvana is $17.06 per share, 78% lower than its current valuation.

Used Car Seller Carvana Lays Off Over 10 Percent Of Workforce

Joe Raedle

Over the past year, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has outperformed the market with the stock up 1050% over that period against a 31.8% increase in the S&P 500. The bullish sentiment surrounding Carvana is due to the company restructuring the

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
155 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News