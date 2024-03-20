Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Progress Software Q1 Earnings Preview: Too Much Uncertainty For Now

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • Progress Software Corporation is set to report Q1 '24 earnings, with revenue expected to be between $180m to $184m and EPS between $1.12 to $1.16.
  • Analysts are predicting revenue of around $181.64m and non-GAAP EPS of $1.14, aligning with the company's guidance.
  • The company's acquisition of MarkLogic has yet to fully integrate, and the data breach incident is still ongoing, leading to uncertainties for the company's efficiency and profitability.

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report Q1 ’24 earnings on the 26th of March after the market closes. I wanted to go through what the company expects out of the quarter and

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.68K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News