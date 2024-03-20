The ARK Innovation ETF: A Second Lease On Life (Upgrade)

Torsten Asmus

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is profiting greatly from the rise of Bitcoin and the resurrection of the cryptocurrency market.

The ARK Innovation ETF shot to fame during the pandemic which is when the ETF’s aggressive bets on a small number of high-potential stocks of companies in disruptive industries paid off big time.

Since then, however, the exchange-traded fund has struggled with its concentrated investment approach and produced rather disappointing annual returns.

Most recently, however, the big rally in cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin, is a potential game changer for the ETF’s short-term performance outlook as well as fund inflows.

My Rating History

In ARK Innovation ETF: A Vulnerable Setup (Rating Downgrade) I suggested that the ARK Innovation ETF was potentially at risk of investment outflows as the ETF greatly underperformed investor expectations.

With that being said, the exchange-traded fund doubled down aggressively on Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), a leading marketplace for cryptocurrency transactions, which has paid off greatly for the exchange-traded fund as Bitcoin is trading around new all-time highs.

A stronger short-term performance record, driven by indirect cryptocurrency investments, could improve fund flows and make the Ark Innovation ETF a promising growth ETF again.

Negative Fund Flows Still A Concern, But Picture Might Be Improving

While the ARK Innovation ETF was wildly popular during the pandemic, the ETF’s performance record since has been a bit underwhelming.

The ARK Innovation ETF has a three year annualized return of -24.84% (as of December 31, 2023) due to the tech bubble deflating after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in 2023, the ETF has seen a stellar return of 67.82%, boosted by its aggressive bet on cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global.

A consequence of a poor performance record is that attracting money is more difficult. The ARK Innovation ETF, according to ETF Database: The Original & Comprehensive Guide to ETFs, a database providing information on exchange-traded funds, has seen a $1.24 billion net outflows since the beginning of the year.

Last year, the fund saw outflows of $578 million. My view here is that the ETF’s improving short-term performance could make the ETF much more compelling again as a growth investment in 2024.

Outflows (Etfdb.com)

The ETF’s outflows may reverse, however, as the company’s investments tied to the Bitcoin rally could lead to a resurrection of the ARK Innovation ETF.

Last year, the ARK Innovation ETF seriously ramped up its investments in Coinbase Global which, with Bitcoin recently making a new high around $74K, is benefiting from new interest in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Global is now the largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF with an allocation of more than 10%.

Top 10 Holdings (ARK Innovation ETF)

The present rally in cryptocurrency prices, led by Bitcoin, which has been reflected in Coinbase Global’s stock price, has resulted in an upward trajectory in the fund’s underlying net asset value. Since October 27, 2023, the ARK Innovation ETF’s net asset value skyrocketed 42.8%, in no small part due to the huge rally in Coinbase Global’s stock price.

An exchange-traded fund with a growing net asset value will also have a much easier time attracting new investor capital to the ETF which could provide new investment capital for Cathy Wood’s flagship ETF.

NAV Historical Change (ARK Innovation ETF)

Technical Analysis

The Coinbase Global bet has created new upside momentum for the price of the ARK Innovation ETF as well as the underlying net asset value. The exchange-traded fund recovered the 50-day moving average line in February and has remained above it ever since. The 200-day moving average line, which presently sits at $44.76, provides additional support and could be seen as a potential Buy point for ARKK should the ETF slide into a correction.

From a sentiment angle, the ARK Innovation ETF is not overbought nor oversold, so a Buy could make sense here if you believe, as I do, that the present Bitcoin rally has not yet run out of steam.

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

Small Premium To NAV

The ARK Innovation ETF is presently selling at a 0.03% discount to net asset value which is not a great deviation from the ETF’s past history. The NAV, as of March 15, 2024, was $48.70 per share and exchange-traded funds tend to sell at very small discounts or premiums to net asset value.

Net Asset Value (ARK Innovation ETF)

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Play Out

The ARK Innovation ETF is still a highly concentrated exchange-traded fund whose ten largest positions account for 61% of the fund’s holdings. The ETF’s concentrated approach has misfired after the pandemic ended and investors had much less appetite for highly-valued technology companies.

Though the ETF’s configuration has changed quite a bit since my last review, the ARK Innovation ETF may suffer substantial NAV declines if its Coinbase Global core holdings disappoints. This is probably going to be the case if the present Bitcoin rally fades and the sector would drift into a new cryptocurrency winter.

My Conclusion

The ARK Innovation ETF may get a second lease on life if the Bitcoin rally continues and investors continue to pursue cryptocurrency investments. The ARK Innovation ETF aggressively increased its exposure to Coinbase Global in 2023 which is now paying off, with Bitcoin seemingly aiming for new highs every other week.

Importantly, the rather strong performance of the ARK Innovation ETF could lead to growing investor interest and result in positive inflows. Since Bitcoin is benefiting from a new cryptocurrency season, I think that the ARK Innovation ETF actually has quite considerable NAV appreciation potential.

The concentration angle may not vibe with all investors, but I think that the ARK Innovation could potentially deliver strong total returns this year if markets hold up and cryptocurrency prices continue to rally.