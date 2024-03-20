Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adcore Inc. (ADCOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 20, 2024 1:46 PM ETAdcore Inc. (ADCOF) Stock, ADCO:CA Stock
Adcore Inc. (OTCQX:ADCOF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Omri Brill - Chief Executive Officer
Amit Konforty - Director, Finance

Operator

Hello, everyone. Good morning, and welcome to Adcore's investor update conference call. All attendees are on mute and in a listen-only mode for the duration of this conference. On today's call, the company CEO, Omri Brill, who will provide a management declaration. Subsequently, Adcore's CFO, Amit Konforty will present a financial overview of the company's Q4 2023 and a full year 2023 financial statement. We will then address pre-sent questions and, time permitting, take questions from participants.

Before we proceed further, I want to ensure your attention to the Safe Harbor statement applicable to our discussion. It is important that you take a few minutes to read the statement carefully. The statement will also be viewable on our website once the call is finished. Please take a moment to review the statement on your screen.

I will now turn the call over to Adcore CEO, Omri Brill.

Omri Brill

Thank you very much, Atara, and, welcome everyone for, today, earning call. It's my pleasure to present our Q 2023 numbers and the full year 2023 numbers and obviously, discuss the strategic initiative the company will take already taken in 2024.

So, let me share my presentation, please. Second, Q4 2023 and the entire year of 2023 was a period of strong performance for Adcore, marked by significant achievement and positive growth. So all-in-all, we are very pleased and happy with the result we achieved in Q4 and obviously for the full year of 2023. And let's dive into some numbers.

So, if we look at the Q4, top-line revenue, it was CAD9 million, compared to CAD8.8 million in the previous year. And total gross profit was CAD3.7

