Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.37K Followers

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GELYF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 20, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dai Yong - CFO
Sheng Yue Gui - CEO
Dong Hui Li - Executive Vice Chairman
An Cong Hui - Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Bin Wang - Deutsche Bank

Operator

…Automobile Holdings 2023 Annual Results Announcement. My name is [indiscernible]. Let me introduce the leaders present today.

Daniel Donghui Li, Chief Executive Officer of Geely Holding, Executive Director and Vice Chairman of Geely Automobile Holdings; Andy An, President of Geely Holding, Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited and CEO of Zeekr; Shengyue Gui, CEO and Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited; Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Automobile Group, Executive Director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited; the CFO of Geely Automobile Group, General Manager of Finance Center, Dai Yong. We have 3 parts to this presentation. We will have Mr. Dai Yong to go through the slides, and then, we will have Mr. Gui for a short remark, and then, we will invite questions from the media and investors physically presented here and also online.

Now the floor is yours, Mr. Dai.

Dai Yong

Well, thank you very much. Dear media friends and investors, I'm Dai Yong. Thank you very much for taking your time to attend Geely's 2023 annual result announcement. In the past year, Geely has made remarkable achievements in various aspects.

First of all, in terms of the sales volume, we set a number of new highs in 2023. The total sales exceeded the target of 1.65 million we set at the beginning of the year, reaching 1.687 million vehicles with a year-over-year growth of 17.7%. Also for the NEVs, we sold 487,000 vehicles, up 48%, exceeding the general market. Now we had completed our new energy transformation and become a mainstream NEV group. For export, we did

