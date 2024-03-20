SweetBunFactory

Investment thesis

At the beginning of 2024 two big lithium production companies merged (Livent and Allkem) and new giant – Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) – came to existence. As we wrote earlier in our article, dated back to 24th of May, that merger with the Argentine-based lithium producer and Allkem has created one of the world's largest vertically integrated lithium producers with the potential production up to 248 thousand tons of the commodity by 2027. We still expect that new company can reach its potential production levels by the end of 2027.

However, we decreased our expectations about lithium carbonate prices from $32 thousand a ton to $15.5 thousand a ton in connection with the imminent emergence of a surplus on the market in the near future. Even though the lithium market will be in a surplus in nearest 2 years we expect that the new production volume will offset declining prices. Our Rating is BUY.

Lithium market

Since the start of 2024, lithium carbonate prices have stabilized at ~14 thousand a ton, following an extended decline in 2023. The decline of prices for the commodity accelerated in 4Q 2023 as market participants feared that additional supply would come to market earlier and prompt a surplus of the commodity as soon as 2024. Downward pressure on prices also comes from such factors as expectations of slower sales of new-energy cars and the news of an EU investigation of subsidies for EVs imported from China.

China continues to be the foundation for the EV market. EV sales dropped by 9% y/y in February, or 41% m/m, to 401 thousand units, due to lengthy New Year celebrations. But according to CPCA, sales of new-energy cars totaled 1.1 mln units (+25% y/y) over January and February of 2024, and the level of penetration reached 36.7%. The CPC has taken note of the slowing growth in the industry and, according to Bloomberg, is weighing the option of cutting the down payment for car purchases.

We don’t anticipate that the growth of the EV market will decelerate too much over the medium term due to the cannibalization of ICE car sales by EV sales. Various producers announce releases of new models almost every quarter, pushing to the sidelines the familiar lineup of ICE cars, and that’s a long-term trend. According to McKinsey, total sales of EVs will reach 48.5 mln cars a year by 2030, meaning a compound annual growth rate of 26%.

About the supply situation. Prices of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide peaked at the end of 2022 year (>$80 a kg of LCE), which was largely driven by expectations of a structural shortage of the commodity for years to come amid the rapid transition to electric vehicles in China, the EU and the US while the development of deposits holding the commodity lagged behind.

However, along with growing inventories of the feedstock at refineries (mainly in China, which accounts for more than 60% of all refining volumes) and its consumers – carmakers – amid a slowdown in the EV market, the market also received massive supply, which happened earlier than market participants had planned, causing prices to retreat over a lengthy period of time.

In 2023, the shortage decreased to 37 thousand tons of LCE, compared with 65 thousand tons of LCE in 2022. The years 2024 and 2025 are expected to see a surplus that will expand due to inflows from Australian production, where lithium output will rocket from 386 thousand tons of LCE to 633 thousand tons of LCE (the country makes up 50% of the global lithium extraction capacity); from China’s own operating deposits, where production will almost double from 166 thousand tons of LCE to 373 thousand tons of LCE (domestic producers have been subsidized in order to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers); as well as from Chile. All of this will provide for production to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 25% through 2025, while demand, according to the Australian Department of Industry, Science and Resources, will expand at a rate slower than 20% y/y. As a result, the surplus will hold at about 4% of total demand every year.

Current prices for the commodity (lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate) have already made refining feedstock into lithium almost unprofitable under spot contracts. According to McKinsey, the breakeven point for refining feedstock into lithium in China averages about $12 600 per ton (it can be higher or lower depending on the technology/contract prices), compared with spot prices of about $14 000. In other words, if lithium prices move below $12 thousand, it will shut down refining in China (which accounts for 70% of global refining), and as a result, demand for mining operations in Australia will plummet abruptly. China is the main sales market for Australia, which doesn’t refine lithium itself.

Outlook for financial performance

Given the faster decline of prices in markets around the world amid concerns about an oversupply of the commodity, we are lowering expectations for Arcadium Lithium’s selling prices of lithium hydroxide from $18 thousand a ton to $16.4 thousand a ton for 2024, and from $18.5 thousand a ton to $16 thousand a ton for 2025. The cuts to the selling price were driven by the reduction of the outlook for the commodity’s spot prices from $32 thousand a ton to $15.5 thousand a ton in connection with the imminent emergence of a surplus on the market in the near future.

Therefore, we are lowering the forecast for the merged company’s 2025 EBITDA from $933 mln (+100% y/y) to $520 mln (+12% y/y).

Valuation

We are lowering the target price of the shares of the merged company from $13.3 to $9 due to:

the reduced EBITDA forecast for 2025;

the lower discount now that the FTM valuation period has shifted.

Based on the new inputs, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at BUY.

The valuation of $9 was achieved through discounting the share price target for 2025 to the FTM valuation at the rate of 13% per annum. As a result, the target price of the shares is $9.

Risks

One of the most vital potential risk for the new company is significant increase in cash cost of production and refining which will lead to production curtail.

On the 14th of March Argentine court halted work on key Arcadium Lithium projects. The supreme court of Argentina's Catamarca province forced Arcadium Lithium to halt the construction of two main projects in the Fenix and Sal De Vida until the environmental impact of mining is evaluated. In case of negative results Arcadium Lithium can lose 22000 t/y LCE and 30000 t/y LCE by 2027. It could lead to a decrease in production levels to barely 200 thousand tons per year after 2027.

Conclusion

Arcadium Lithium is a bet on the long-term trend for the global transition to electric vehicles. The company now will only benefit from high prices for the commodity and will be able to conclude long-term contracts at beneficial prices.