Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars and the stock price refers to the TSX stock price and not the OTC one.

On our last coverage of Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF, TSX:NXR.UN:CA) in November, we weighed the risks and rewards of owning this high-yielder. Positives included the asset class and the below market rents on almost the entire portfolio. Negatives were the relative size and the increase in credit line usage. Ultimately, we came away with a Buy rating, and suggested the REIT was attractive under $7.50.

The implied cap rate works out close to 7.7% on the current price here, and we are hence finding this modestly attractive. One risk factor is that the REIT has bumped up credit facility use recently. But that we think is offset by the huge gap between market rents and portfolio rent. We are going to give this a tentative buy under $7.50 which works out to less than 10X FFO.

The total returns have been positive since then, though the stock has given back more than two-thirds of its peak gains.

We examine the Q4 2023 report to see if the thesis still holds true.

Q4 2023

Nexus has been growing by leaps and bounds and you could see that in the financial highlights of the Q4 2023 report. The total number of properties increased to 116. The occupancy rate of 96.7% and the weighted average lease term was almost up to 7 years.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Financials

The funds from operations (FFO) dropped to 76 cents a share and adjusted FFO (AFFO) payout ratio climbed to 100%. These were numbers that likely worried investors. On the other hand, the estimated NAV was up once again to $12.87. This is despite the increase in used capitalization rates.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Financials

The reason is that the net operating income (NOI) on resetting rents increased substantially and offset the impact of higher cap rates.

Outlook

Nexus is slowly and steadily becoming a pure industrial real estate play. This was the asset breakdown as of Q4 2023.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Financials

To put that in perspective, here is where Nexus was at the end of Q4 2021.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2021 Financials

That is a pretty big shift, and some of it is happening just through asset purchases. Some of it comes as rents reset higher on industrial properties and increase NOI. Some of it comes from dispositions of retail and office. Industrial properties, even class B ones, have lower cap rates compared to office and retail. So this transition has cost Nexus some FFO traction. That was inevitable.

Now, we are close to getting done here. Industrial is become the dominant force and occupancy there is about 99%. Total portfolio occupancy of 97% is being weighed down by retail (88%) and office (72%). Even that residual amount looks like it will be chopped down further.

So, I'm very optimistic that, that should close in the second half as we're going under a purchase and sale agreement. The old Montreal portfolio, we do have an offer on, and I believe, again, it's a real buyer. I met with them on Monday. So, we're in the process of just finalizing a PSA on those. Our retail portfolio are half, so our half of that, we are going to market. So, we've engaged co-brokers on this one. We do have some random offers but we're going to go to full market on that portfolio. So, I'm optimistic that we're going to get a bid that we like and move forward, hopefully. And then on our noncore, that would be that Westcan portfolio that we identified in prior quarters. It sounds pretty good that we're going to have a buyer. They're looking to see if they are able to get the debt that they require on it. But from a pure numbers standpoint, we're there, I think, on an agreement with them. So, it's whether they can get the debt level that they require, and if they can, that looks pretty good as well. So that would -- those assets make up about roughly the $200 million-ish, give or take, of sales.

Source: Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Conference Call Transcript.

Those sales are occurring at 8% cap rates as mentioned elsewhere on the conference call, and so that should be the last major piece of headwind to the FFO and AFFO. As we move forward, we have a modest amount of lease expiries in 2024 and 2025 and all indicators suggest that these are substantially below market rents. In other words, NOI should be moving up, only question is to what extent. London Ontario is where Nexus' rents are approximately 70% below market rents and we saw a glimpse of that in the Q4 2023 renewals.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Financials

At the same time, the lease expiries are not overwhelming and won't be a problem if we hit a rough patch in the economy. The debt side of the equation is even better. Approximately $124 million comes due in the next two years, and this is about 5% of the total asset value of the REIT's properties.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Financials

The REIT's unsecured facility was just extended and the bankers tacked on more room there as well.

I'm also pleased to share that a couple of days ago, we added a further $100 million of committed capacity to our unsecured credit facility, bringing the total facility size to $625 million. We also extended the maturity by an additional year to March 2027. This larger facility gives us a significant liquidity cushion and the ability to continue our transition to an unsecured borrower, which will ultimately give us access to a wider range and deeper pool of capital.

Source: Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Conference Call Transcript.

There are also substantial interest rate hedges in place that should add an additional pillar of stability to the strong asset class.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Financials

Nexus continued to use its stock as a currency near its NAV rather than at the market price. This has proven to be a fantastic way to grow when its stock has traded substantially under NAV.

We purchased it for $55.8 million, which was satisfied to the issuance of 2.4 million Class B LP Units at $11.30 per unit and cash consideration of $29 million. In addition, on January 3, 2024, we closed on the acquisition of a single-tenant Class A 82,500-square-for cash of $35 million.

Source: Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Conference Call Transcript.

Of course the income investors are here for one thing and one thing only, and that is the dividend coverage. Well, the company's guidance is that they can hold the line on that.

Sumayya Hussain Just firstly on the outlook, which includes you're expecting your payout ratio to come down too low to mid-90s range. Just confirming that, that is inclusive of the impact of your planned dispositions. Mike Rawle Yes. We would probably be in the midrange including the dispositions depending on if we're able to execute on any kind of higher cap rate, high-quality assets. So, I would say, we'd be -- including the dispositions, it's probably in the mid-range.

Source: Nexus Industrial Q4-2023 Conference Call Transcript.

They did maintain their dividend through COVID-19, and some might use that as another reason to believe that they can do so here again. That was a different time though. The AFFO payout ratio in 2020 was in the mid-80s and not so close to 100% as we are currently. On the flip side, its asset base was more vulnerable than it is today as it had only 53.1% in industrial.

Nexus Industrial Q4-2020 Financials

Currently, Nexus Industrial gets a "low" level of danger on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Author's Scale

A "low" rating implies a 0-10% probability of a distribution cut within the next 12 months.

Verdict

If you believe the NAV, this is one stupendous buy. The current implied cap rate is near 7.5%-8.0%. That just seems wrong considering just how well industrial properties are doing. This is an older presentation slide below but it gets the point across.

Nexus Presentation

Supply response is modest to put it mildly.

A report on the commercial real estate sector by CBRE stated London has 3.8 million square metres (41.5 million sq. ft.) of industrial floor space, with 11,000 sq. m under construction and applications to build another 77,000 sq. m. “The London market has continued to exhibit high demand and low availability which has seen London remain as the only Canadian market with an availability rate below 1.0 per cent for a second consecutive quarter,” the CBRE report states.

Source: LF Press.

The risk here and the only real risk, is an extremely hard landing for the economy. Even in that case, we see pure value in these units trading at over 40% discount to IFRS NAV. We have often criticized the IFRS NAV when the cap rate assumptions are outlandish. Here we see the cap rates as fairly accurate and that adds to the bull case.

We would buy this here even if Nexus Industrial REIT cut its distribution by 50% tomorrow.

The underlying value is what is most important to us rather than just a high dividend yield. We want to own quality properties at a large discount. Value has rarely been this cheap relative to growth stocks and you want to step up here. We added to our position recently and effectively doubled it. We are maintaining our "buy under $7.50." as before.

