Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assessing Palantir: Between Premium Valuation And Potential Growth

Michele Manganelli profile picture
Michele Manganelli
440 Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's profitability and go-to-market strategy have improved, but the stock is currently fully valued and trading at a premium.
  • The company reported strong financials, with impressive margins and record free cash flow generation.
  • Palantir's AIP bootcamp go-to-market strategy is driving competitive advantages and accelerating revenue growth.

Ufficio Palantir Technologies a Palo Alto, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a company that divides opinions like few others. I’ve been following the company trying to get a good entry point, but I’ve always held back due to either a lack of fundamentals

This article was written by

Michele Manganelli profile picture
Michele Manganelli
440 Followers
Focus on portfolio management/financial statements analysis/reporting.Interested in long-term growth and innovation investing, valuation, portfolio optimization and risk management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News