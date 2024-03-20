imaginima

March 18 ended up being a very interesting day for shareholders of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). After the market closed, news broke that it would be merging in an all-stock transaction with Innovex Downhole Solutions (INVX) in a move aimed at creating significant synergies and, ideally, boosting shareholder value. Fundamentally speaking, I would argue that this transaction makes a great deal of sense. Even if synergies are not achieved, it looks to me as though Dril-Quip is winning from this maneuver. However, this doesn't necessarily make the company a great prospect to buy into. Given how shares are priced at the moment, I would argue that upside from this point on is not terribly material. Things could turn out well, but the instability of Dril-Quip from an operational perspective in recent years makes this just a mediocre play in my opinion. Because of this, I have no choice but to rate the business a ‘hold’ even though I do think investors will benefit from this big decision.

An interesting move

Before we dive into the transaction that management announced, it might be helpful to understand a bit more about both Dril-Quip and Innovex. Operationally speaking, Dril-Quip describes itself as a developer of innovative technologies for the energy industry. While it does provide services that are relevant for the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, most of its business is dedicated to the traditional oil and gas space. This includes both onshore and offshore activities. Examples of products produced by the company include, but are not limited to, subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and assorted pipes, subsea production systems, mudline hanger systems, dry tree systems, multi-frac well connections, thermal wellhead products, and so much more.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past three years, the management team at Dril-Quip has done well to grow revenue. Sales went from $322.4 million in 2021 to $424.1 million in 2023. With the exception of subsea leasing, the firm has seen an increase in revenue associated with all of the main revenue generating categories that it reports for. From 2022 to 2023, for instance, subsea products revenue went from $194.3 million to $198.3 million. This increase was driven by stronger well head and connector orders in the growing international offshore markets. Well construction revenue products jumped from $46.5 million to $72.7 million. That increase it was accompanied by a rise in well construction services from $18.2 million to $33.4 million. Collectively, this increase was thanks to another acquisition that the company had made that contributed $35.2 million in revenue for the year. However, strong demand in the bore liner hanger category in offshore Brazil, Mexico, and West Africa, all played a role in revenue expansion as well.

The bottom line, however, has been all over the map. As you can see in the first chart in this article, net income has improved significantly. But its best year over the last three when it came to operating cash flow was back in 2021. The good news is that if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from negative $21.2 million to positive $31.5 million. And over that same window of time, we get a consistent increase from $15.2 million to $46.5 million when it comes to EBITDA.

Innovex Downhole Solutions operates in the same space that Dril-Quip currently does. Management describes the company as a producer, seller, and renter, of engineered products for the oil and gas industries. Examples include well head penetrators, swivel tools, float equipment, various liner hangers, and more. In 2023, about 66% of the company's revenue came from the North American onshore market. The remaining 34% was attributable to the international market and to the offshore space. In particular, the company has a rather sizable presence in both the Middle East and Latin America. But it also operates in the US Gulf of Mexico and on other various parts of the planet.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the last three years, Innovex Downhole Solutions, just like Dril-Quip, has done well to grow its top line. Revenue went from $295 million back in 2021 to $556 million in 2023. The bottom line has also improved rather significantly. Net income went from $10 million to $74 million. Other profitability metrics also performed quite well. Over this same window of time, operating cash flow went from negative $2 million to $76 million. Unfortunately, because the company has not released all of its data as of yet, we don't know what the adjusted operating cash flow picture will look like. But we do know that EBITDA has also increased, rising from $34 million to $123 million.

So far, we have a trajectory for both companies that is similar. I would argue that the bottom line picture for Innovex Downhole Solutions is more impressive and, frankly, more valuable. But it's not just about these numbers. It's also about what specifically the companies provide customers. In the image above and the image below, you can see the different products for an onshore wellbore that the firms provide. Collectively, these offerings are estimated to represent only about 2% of the cost of an average North American land well. This fits with the ‘big impact, small ticket’ ideology of Innovex Downhole Solutions. And in the image below, you can see the same thing but for a typical deepwater subsea wellbore. In this case, its core offerings represent about 4% of the cost of an average offshore well.

Having so many products in common with a common customer base makes the prospect of synergies highly attractive. That's part of why the management teams at both companies believe that, within 24 months of closing the transaction, synergies amounting to roughly $30 million on an annualized basis will be realized. About half of that number should be realized in the first year following completion of the transaction.

When it comes to the transaction itself, the current plan is for Dril-Quip to issue a significant amount of stock that will then be transferred over to the owners of Innovex Downhole Solutions. This is interesting because, as of January of this year, Innovex Downhole Solutions was actually planning to become a publicly traded company by means of IPO. Instead, it's shareholders will get a 48% ownership stake in the combined company, while existing shareholders of Dril-Quip will retain 52%.

With any major transaction like this, there's always the risk that one of the players is getting a share that's larger than appropriate for the value it brings to the table. In my mind, Dril-Quip is that company. For instance, the firm is getting a 52% ownership stake in the combined firm despite accounting for just 46% of revenue and about 31% of EBITDA before factoring in the estimated $30 million in annual synergies that will come from this transaction. The picture is even more lopsided when you consider operating cash flow. Using 2023 data, Dril-Quip accounted for less than 10% of operating cash flow. Even if we use the adjusted figure for 2022 for both firms, this number grows only modestly to roughly 31%.

There are, of course, other ways to gauge value. One of these can be through the balance sheet. But I don't find this argument compelling either. It is true that Dril-Quip has no debt and enjoys $217.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on its books. The comparison, Innovex Downhole Solutions has net debt of $118.3 million. But when we look at the enterprise value implied from both companies, Dril-Quip brings only 41% of the combined value of the company to the table. It would be different perhaps if the growth rate of each business was radically different. But that's not the case either. From 2018 through 2023, Dril-Quip achieved annualized revenue growth of about 6%. That number was even higher at 7% for Innovex Downhole Solutions. And from 2018 through 2023, Innovex Downhole Solutions boasted an average EBITDA margin of 20% compared to the 9% posted by Dril-Quip.

This is one of the largest wins that I have ever seen for a company in a transaction like this. Clearly, Dril-Quip has hit the lottery. But this doesn't necessarily mean that the company is worth buying into at this time. The fact of the matter is that shares were quite expensive even before factoring in this transaction. Using data from 2023, Dril-Quip was trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 26.2 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 19.3. Using the values implied for each firm as of the day that the transaction was announced, the trading multiples of the combined enterprise should be as shown in the chart below. It shows two different scenarios, the first being one where the firm captures planned synergies, and the second being one where synergies never materialize. The only way in which shares look cheap is when using the EV to EBITDA approach. But when it comes to the other profitability metrics, the combined company looks fairly valued at best.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

I understand why investors in Dril-Quip might be excited at this point in time. If you were bullish on the firm previously, you should be even more bullish now. This is a fantastic transaction for the company and its investors. But this doesn't translate to an attractive opportunity to pick up shares in my book. The historical instability of profits and cash flows for both companies is discouraging, especially when it comes to Dril-Quip. And as a value investor, I look for companies that are trading on the cheap. That's not exactly what I see here. So while I applaud management for this maneuver, I believe that a ‘hold’ rating makes sense at this time.