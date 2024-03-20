Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PCN: Good Bond CEF With Fully-Covered Distribution, But Huge Premium Is Problematic

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund offers a competitive 9.88% distribution yield, higher than many of its peers.
  • The PCN closed-end fund has underperformed the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index in terms of price performance over the past six months.
  • The fund's high premium to net asset value and potential weakness in the bond market suggest a "hold" rating.
  • The fund appears to be fully covering its distribution, although it was only able to accomplish this due to unrealized gains in the second half of 2023.
  • The fund is trading at an enormous premium right now, which could cause problems if the Federal Reserve cannot justify interest rate cuts in 2024.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Flying 100 American dollars banknotes on white

Marat Musabirov

The PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can employ in pursuance of their objectives. As is the case with most PIMCO closed-end funds, this one appears to be very good

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.8K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News