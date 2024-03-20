Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Even Ambitious Estimates Don't Warrant This Valuation (Rating Downgrade)

The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • This article addresses these key questions: Who are Palantir Technologies Inc. customers and why do they choose Palantir? What value does Palantir bring? Where is the company most focused on driving growth?
  • Palantir's strategy shift to AIP and Bootcamps is contributing to strong customer acquisition momentum in 2024.
  • Despite strong momentum, even ambitious growth assumptions do not warrant Palantir's current valuation. By every meaningful valuation metric, Palantir stock is overvalued.

Palantir Technologies office in Palo Alto, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Prelude

I initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in January of 2024 with a Buy rating. Shortly after that article was published, Palantir released Q4 earnings which sent the

This article was written by

The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
1.87K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News