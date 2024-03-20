Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dietrich Pauls - President, CEO & Director
Lorianne Masuoka - Chief Medical Officer
Scott Kellen - CFO & Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital
François Brisebois - Oppenheimer
Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DiaMedica Therapeutics Full Year 2023 Conference Call. An audio recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on DiaMedica's website at www.diamedica.com in the Investor Relations section.

Before the company proceeds with its remarks, please note that the company will be making forward-looking statements on today's call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. More information, including factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, appears in the section entitled Cautionary Statement Note regarding forward-looking statements in the company's press release issued yesterday and under the heading Risk Factors in DiaMedica's most recent annual report on Form 10-K. DiaMedica's SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov and on its website.

Please also note that any comments made on today's call speak only as of today, March 20, 2024, and may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay or transcript rereading. DiaMedica disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the phone lines for questions.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Rick Pauls, DiaMedica's President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pauls, you may begin, sir.

Dietrich Pauls

Thank you, Paul. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our full year 2023 conference call. I am joined this morning by Lorianne Masuoka, our Chief Medical Officer; and Scott Kellen, our CFO.

