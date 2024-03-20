Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Great Apple News Amid Fears Of Inferiority

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.25K Followers

Summary

  • Apple is in talks with Alphabet Inc./Google to license its Gemini LLM model for iPhone AI features, boosting Google's stock amid continued disappointment from investors.
  • Google's competitive positioning in the LLM landscape would gain significant points if a deal materializes.
  • The potential deal's closing and terms are still uncertain, but the news reminded investors Google has significant potential at this valuation.

YouTube application on Apple iPhone 5S

pressureUA

Finally, Alphabet Inc. aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) investors received some good news this past week. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple (AAPL) is in talks with the search giant to license

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.25K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT. AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News