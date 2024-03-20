Justin Sullivan

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), a leading global food company, boasts a rich history dating back over a century. Founded in 1891 in Austin, Minnesota, it has evolved into a diversified producer of branded food products, known for its iconic brands like SPAM®, Skippy®, and Hormel®. With a focus on quality and innovation, Hormel operates across various segments including refrigerated foods, grocery products, and international and other. It maintains a strong commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, with initiatives to reduce environmental impact and support communities.

Coverage of the company began in July 2022, with four articles published since. Each time, the stock was rated as a "buy". The main rationale for the bullish outlook was HRL's limited reliance on consumer sentiment, given the nature of the firm’s product portfolio. Despite this, the company has consistently underperformed both the broader market and the consumer staples sector during this period.

Analysis history (Author) Data by YCharts

Today, our objective is to evaluate whether the ongoing bullish rating remains warranted or requires reconsideration. We'll analyze the company's recent earnings report from February 2024, examining profitability and valuation trends along with major risk factors. Additionally, we'll discuss shareholder returns to provide a comprehensive assessment.

Earnings results

Highlights

In summary, the company experienced a 4% increase in volume, reaching 1.1 billion lbs., while net sales saw a modest 1% uptick to $3.0 billion. Operating income dipped by 2% to $284 million, though adjusted operating income showed a 2% rise to $295 million. Operating margin settled at 9.5%, with the adjusted figure slightly higher at 9.8%. Earnings before income taxes grew by 2% to $286 million, with adjusted earnings before income taxes climbing 5% to $296 million. The effective tax rate increased to 23.4% from 22.6%. Diluted net earnings per share remained steady at $0.40, but adjusted diluted net earnings per share increased to $0.41. Cash flow from operations notably surged by 98% to $404 million.

Income statement (HRL)

To provide a more comprehensive understanding of where these numbers are coming from, in the next section we are going to take a closer look at the firm’s three reported segments.

Segment data

The following table summarizes the firm's segment results.

Segment data (HRL)

Retail

The quarter saw a 2% increase in volume, driven by several key product categories including value-added meats and global flavors. However, net sales decreased by 2%, primarily due to reduced contract manufacturing volume and lower commodity turkey pricing. Strong demand was noted for various products such as Skippy® peanut butter and Jennie-O® ground turkey. Despite improvements in certain areas like snacking, segment profit declined by 3%, attributed to lower commodity turkey pricing and decreased equity earnings from MegaMex Foods.

Foodservice

In the previous quarter, this segment has delivered the strongest financial performance. The key drivers have been identified in the latest earnings release:

Volume surged by 8% and net sales rose by 9%, driven by robust growth across various categories, notably Jennie-O® turkey and products like Hormel® Bacon 1™ cooked bacon. Double-digit gains were recorded for items such as pepperoni and Austin Blues® smoked meats. The Heritage Premium Meats group also contributed to strong volume and net sales improvement. Segment profit saw a 10% increase, largely attributed to higher sales and favorable logistics expenses.

International

Volume experienced a notable 11% increase, propelled by higher commodity exports during the quarter. However, net sales declined by 3%, attributed to reduced branded export sales and weaker sales in China. Despite improved foodservice results in China, retail channel weakness persisted. Segment profit saw a modest 1% rise, driven by investments in Indonesia and stronger partnership results in the Philippines, which offset the impact of decreased branded export demand and Chinese sales.

Looking at the segment results, we see that the volume in each segment has increased significantly. In our opinion, this is an indication that the demand for HRL’s products remain strong. Most of the sales and profit declines have been related to macroeconomic factors, such as commodity pricing, rather than company specific factors.

Dynamics of profitability

When discussing about profitability, there are three main metrics that we like to examine. These are namely the gross profit margin, the operating margin and the net profit margin. The following chart displays these ratios over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 5 years, all three profitability metrics have been declining. While there has been a slight uptick in the previous quarters, we would like to see a sustained change of trend.

When we compare HRL's profitability metrics within the industry, we can see that they are also not too attractive in relative terms.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, also based on this data, we would like to see a sustained improvement of the profitability in order to reiterate our bullish thesis.

Outlook

Looking forward, we are quite optimistic though, based on the commentary provided by the management.

"We are reaffirming our full-year net sales and earnings expectations," Snee said. "We expect continued growth in Foodservice, improvement in our International business, impacts from pricing and innovation in Retail, and further progress on our transformation and modernization initiative. Our teams remain focused on our strategic priorities and delivering on our commitment to improve our business and drive long-term shareholder returns."

Management expects the following figures for the full year:

Outlook (HRL)

As a result of the strong financial performance and attractive outlook, the share price has right away jumped after the announcement.

Return to shareholders

Hormel Foods has a solid track record of paying dividends for almost six decades, with consistent annual increases for 57 consecutive years. The company's dividend yield stands at approximately 3.3%, offering investors a reliable income stream. Hormel's commitment to dividend growth underscores its financial stability and shareholder-friendly approach. We believe that the current dividend is also safe and sustainable in the near future as the firm has more than enough funds available to cover these payments. Although the payout ratios and dividend coverage ratio have all worsened in the recent years, they are still within acceptable ranges.

Dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

In recent quarters, the company has refrained from utilizing share repurchases as a means to return value to shareholders. Nevertheless, we maintain that HRL's defensive profile, coupled with its steadfast commitment to dividend payments, renders it an appealing option for both dividend-focused and dividend-growth-oriented investors alike.

Valuation

To assess the valuation of HRL, we are going to utilize a set of traditional price multiples. The following table compares HRL’s figures with those of the consumer staples sector median as well as with the firm’s own 5Y historic averages.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

While HRL’s stock appears to be trading at a premium across almost all metrics, it appears to be valued more attractively than it has been in the last 5 years, based on the historic averages. To try to resolve this conflict, we are going to narrow down the peer group we are comparing HRL with. The consumer staples sector as a whole may be too broad, as it contains numerous businesses, which have a significantly different business profile from HRL. The following table compares once again a set of valuation metrics, but now with those of HRL’s closest peers and competitors.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

While HRL's stock appears to be reasonably priced compared to the competitors, we believe that there is little upside potential from the current price level. In our previous writings, our bullish thesis has not directly centered around valuation or growth, but more around the defensive nature of the firm, which is less likely impacted by negative consumer confidence than firms selling discretionary goods. Now that consumer confidence has started to substantially improve, and inflation levels have significantly come down, and a Fed rate cut may be in the cards later this year, we believe that buying more of this defensive stock at the current price may not result in the best possible returns in the current market.

Risks

Investing in Hormel Foods carries risks such as exposure to commodity price fluctuations, impacting input costs for raw materials like pork and turkey. (We have already seen the impact of this even in the past quarter in the retail segment.) Market competition may squeeze margins, especially in the highly competitive packaged food industry. The company's reliance on a few key customers, including major retailers, poses a risk if these relationships deteriorate. Changing consumer preferences towards healthier or plant-based options could affect demand for Hormel's processed meat products. Additionally, global trade tensions and disruptions in the supply chain due to factors like natural disasters or pandemics could impact production and distribution, affecting financial performance.

Conclusion

Hormel has delivered relatively strong results in the previous quarter, which instantly resulted in a significant stock price jump. However, when we look back at the last couple of years, the firm has significantly underperformed both the broader market and the consumer discretionary sector.

Looking forward, we would like to see the profitability of the firm improving gradually in a sustainable manner.

While the firm's stock is selling at a discount compared to its 5Y historic valuation, we believe that there is little upside potential from the current price level.

Our bullish thesis has been previously centering around the defensive nature of the stock, which could have been an advantage in a challenging macroeconomic environment with poor consumer sentiment. This thesis has not worked out. We believe that in the current environment, in which sentiment is improving, there are better investment opportunities out there.

For these reasons, we downgrade HRL to hold.