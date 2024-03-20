Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 20, 2024 8:17 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.38K Followers

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hsu - Vice President and Head of Investor Relations
Sumit Singh - Chief Executive Officer and Director
David Reeder - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan
Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI
Dylan Carden - William Blair
Anna Andreeva - Needham and Company
Steven Zaccone - Citigroup
Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley
Alex Steiger - Goldman Sachs
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Chewy Fourth Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Elliot, and I’ll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

Now, I’d like to hand over to, Jen Hsu, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Hsu

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2023. Joining me today are Chewy's CEO, Sumit Singh; and CFO, David Reeder. Our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which were filed with the SEC earlier today have been posted to the investor relations section of our website, investor.chewy.com.

On our call today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Chewy’s financial results and performance, industry trends, strategic initiatives and the environment that we operate in. Such statements are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and 8-K filed earlier today and in our other filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Also note that the forward-looking statements on this call are

Recommended For You

About CHWY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHWY

Trending Analysis

Trending News