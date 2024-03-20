Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HashiCorp: Path To Growth Acceleration Is Still Intact

Mar. 20, 2024
Summary

  • HashiCorp's FY24 revenue exceeded expectations, leading to 150 bps of growth upside.
  • Management's three-pronged growth strategy focusing on sales productivity, differentiation, and cloud products is promising.
  • Despite a slowdown in FY25 revenue guidance, a buy rating is recommended due to the potential for growth acceleration and upside in valuation.
Cloud computing concept. Digital cloud solutions on PCB futuristic background

da-kuk

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) when I wrote about it the last time, as there was no fundamental change to the long-term growth outlook, which I believed could support HCP growth recovery back to >30%. Based

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

