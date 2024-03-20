JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

March 20th ended up being a very interesting day for shareholders of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG). Shares of the business spiked, climbing as high as 15.1% before closing 8.8% higher. This was in response to a report that the business could very well be up for sale. The allegation was that the company's major shareholders had selected a lead manager and were in the process of selling their ownership stakes and management rights in the firm. Any sort of purchase like this would likely result in significant upside for investors in a very short window of time. But in all honesty, I see it is being unlikely that management would allow such a maneuver to take place. Or if it does, it would have to be at a price massively higher than where shares are today.

The reason why I say this is because I have long believed that the stock is undervalued. Back in February of 2023, I ended up rating the company a ‘buy’ because of how shares were priced and because of the attractive growth opportunity that lay ahead for it. Since then, the stock has seen downside of 33.7% at a time when the S&P 500 has soared by 30.9%. There has been a bit of weakness in some respects that has developed along the way. But for the most part, the growth story remains intact. Given the possibility that a buyout could still be on the table and given how much cheaper the stock has gotten, I do believe though that now is a prime time to upgrade the firm to a ‘strong buy.’

An interesting turn of events

The reason why shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands skyrocketed on March 20th was because news began circulating from The Chosun Daily that a group of investors and perhaps some management at the business were coordinating to buy up the enterprise. Allegedly, the plan is to buy up the business entirely, then spin off the Topgolf entertainment portion of the firm. They would then sell the Callaway Golf equipment and apparel operations for somewhere around $2.98 billion.

The number provided for the planned asset sale struck me as odd. I say this because the entire market capitalization of Topgolf Callaway Brands is $2.81 billion, while its enterprise value is $3.93 billion. Using data from 2023, the company as a whole generated EBITDA of around $597 million. $304 million of this was attributable to the Topgolf operations. This means that the remaining $293 million would be associated with the Callaway Golf business. Considering that another firm that is similar to the equipment and apparel operations, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 14.6, I find it unlikely that Callaway Golf would be divested for a multiple of only around 10.2 (assuming that not net debt is included in the sale).

Once this thought crossed my mind, I felt it made sense to look more into the source than the fundamental data associated with Topgolf Callaway Brands. But I was quickly reassured that, irrespective of whether the report is accurate or not, the source is reputable. The Chosun Daily is the oldest and perhaps most influential daily newspaper in South Korea, boasting a daily circulation of around 1.8 million. It still struck me as odd, however, that news about a US company potentially being taken private would first emerge in an eastern Asian nation. But digging deeper, the answer became clear.

Using the most recent results I could find, which cover 2021, South Korea is the third largest market on the planet when it comes to golf. While it still pales in comparison to the US market, the $6.5 billion spent by the people there to play the game in 2021 was nearly as high as the $6.6 billion spent in Japan the same year. Given the time that has elapsed since then, it's highly probable that South Korea is now the second largest market for golf in the world. I say this because, in 2021, 5.6 million people played the game. That roughly matched the number that played in Japan. However, with a population roughly 41.2% the size of the Japanese population, the proportion of the population of South Korea that enjoys the sport is significantly higher. What's more, in the decade ending in 2021, the sport had seen spending skyrocket by 216%. Over the same window of time, spending on it in Japan had declined by 9.5%. With numbers like these, it's no surprise that other major brands such as TaylorMade are owned by South Korean investors.

In response to this development, the management team at Topgolf Callaway Brands issued a press release at around 1:50 PM Eastern Time. In that press release they stated that the company is ‘not aware of any such discussions’ taking place. This does not necessarily mean that nothing is transpiring. It's possible that a group of investors is trying to arrange a deal before approaching the company. That would just mean that the process by which an offer might ultimately come through is in the early stages.

To be perfectly honest with you, I am highly skeptical of a transaction occurring. Or if it does, I believe that the terms would have to value the company significantly higher than where shares are trading at this point in time. I'm talking like a doubling of the market value of the firm as it stands, if not more. For starters, as you can see in the chart above, the overall financial performance of the company has been quite solid over the past couple of years. Sure, some of the profit and cash flow figures have come in weak to some extent. But overall growth for the company remains strong.

Topgolf Callaway Brands

Management also believes that further growth will occur this year. The expectation is for revenue of between $4.515 billion and $4.555 billion. If this comes to fruition, the company is forecasting EBITDA of between $620 million and $640 million, with about $350 million of this coming from the Topgolf entertainment business alone. Based on my own estimates, seeing this come to fruition would likely translate to adjusted operating cash flow of around $373.9 million for the enterprise as a whole.

As you can see in the chart above, shares do look attractively priced at this point in time. And they look even more appealing if we use the estimates for 2024. As I mentioned earlier, Acushnet Holdings is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 14.6, while its price to operating cash flow multiple is a bit lower at 10.6. Even if the two companies were to trade at parity, with Topgolf Callaway Brands rising up to meet its competitor, you would be looking at upside of at least 34.2%. If we use the EV to EBITDA approach to valuing the company, that upside to be more along the lines of 170.3%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands

I would also make the case that, unlike most other golf-oriented businesses, Topgolf Callaway Brands deserves something of a premium. This is because of the growth potential associated with its Topgolf entertainment operations. Revenue for that business is expected to be $1.96 billion this year. That's 11.3% higher than what was generated by it in 2023. But the other thing is that there are favorable economics associated with this line of the business that makes strong growth a possibility. You see, depending on the size, each venue costs between $20 million and $40 million, before factoring in financing, in order to build. But with a roughly 35% four wall EBITDAR margin, and 50% to 60% targeted cash on cash returns, you look at an estimated payback period of approximately 2.5 years.

Management believes that, if the current plan can be achieved, then by 2026 annualized EBITDA can grow to roughly $800 million or more. Granted, much of this will be used to cover interest expense, capital expenditures, and other factors. But it still will translate to $325 million per annum in what management calls ‘embedded cash flow.’ Of course, this will only occur if projections come to fruition. And part of those projections factor in around 10 additional venues being added to the company's network each year. That may not sound like many. But when you consider that the company has only 68 Topgolf venues in the US, and another three globally, that implies some rather rapid growth.

Topgolf Callaway Brands

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I think that an upgrade for Topgolf Callaway Brands is now in order. Whether or not a transaction involving the company will ultimately occur is anybody's guess. I have to imagine that if it does, it would require a massive premium over where shares are. That does create a certain favorable risk to reward scenario, particularly when we factor in how cheap the stock is and how fast the company is growing. All combined, this makes it difficult to be anything other than very bullish on the business.