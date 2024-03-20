Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Paper: 4.7% Dividend Yield, Restructuring Efforts, And Quite Cheap

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • International Paper Company shows signs of significant transformations, including asset sales and restructuring, under the new CEO.
  • The company has its own manufacturing capabilities across different continents and focuses on renewable fiber-based materials.
  • The recent financial results were lower than expected, but investors remain optimistic about the future earnings of International Paper Company.
US dollart banknotes

Yuji Sakai

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shows a 4.7% dividend yield and recent recommendations from investment banks. IP appears to be making significant transformations that include sale of assets and restructuring, which could accelerate with the recently elected CEO. In addition, I

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.09K Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News