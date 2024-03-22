Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola: Why Gen Z Consumers Should Propel Growth Going Forward

Mar. 22, 2024 8:00 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO) StockSBUX, O, V, AAPL, PEP1 Comment
Summary

  • Coca-Cola is targeting Generation Z, who are digitally savvy and document their lives on social media, as a key demographic for growth.
  • The company has implemented strategies such as Studio X, a digital ecosystem, and marketing campaigns that resonate with Gen Z, resulting in increased brand value and strong recruitment of Gen Z drinkers.
  • Despite economic challenges, Coca-Cola has seen strong financial performance, with earnings and organic revenue growth, improved gross margins, and increased penetration in key markets. The company's dividend safety is also not a concern, with growing free cash flow to cover the dividend.
  • Although FCF is expected to come in lower in 2024 than the prior year, I expect the company to repurchase a significant amount of shares this year, which should alleviate pressure on the dividend safety.
  • I suggest those looking to invest in KO wait for a pullback near the $55 level, where I think the stock offers a margin of safety.
Close up of two young woman having fun

Riska

Introduction

Looking at the picture above, I think this is a perfect representation of Generation Z, snapping pictures of everything they do in life and documenting it on social media. So, what does this have to do with The Cola-Cola Company (

The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

