Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Can Bitcoin's ETF Hype Transfer To Ethereum?

Mar. 21, 2024 8:00 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD) CryptoBTC-USD
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
437 Followers

Summary

  • I explore the potential approval of an Ethereum spot ETF by the SEC, considering factors for and against approval.
  • Ethereum's strong network effect, battle-tested blockchain, and staking yield appeal to institutional investors, potentially swaying the case for an ETF.
  • However, Ethereum's centralization tendencies and concerns over its classification as a security may delay the approval of an ETF.
  • The SEC and CME have given conflicting messaging on whether Ethereum’s a security.
Ethereum cryptocurrency physical coin and bitcoin.

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

This article explores the narrative of an “impending Ethereum spot ETF” including factors both for and against such approval by the SEC (Securities & Exchange Commission). Ethereum’s a highly rated blockchain, it’s battle-tested and has a strong Network Effect In addition, staking provides a “low-risk” return – something that Bitcoin cannot

This article was written by

D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
437 Followers
Dom received his MBA in Management and Finance.He supports all Crypto with the exception of Shtcoins.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age (i.e, Cathie Wood) names and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETH-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on ETH-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News