Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peak Rates Were Here All Along, Powell Just Confirmed It

Mar. 20, 2024 11:24 PM ETUS Dollar Index (DXY)TLT, TUA, TYA, MTBA, LQD, IEF, AGG, BND, TLH, SGOV, SHY, HYG, EDV
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed's Jerome Powell indicates that there will be three rate cuts this year, and strong economic data may not halt the cuts.
  • Long bondholders are likely to see yields temper and prices rise in the coming months.
  • Powell expresses confidence in the Fed's ability to curb inflation and emphasizes the importance of the labor market in rate guidance.
  • This article analyzes the Fed's stance and its impact on the bond market, including potential investments in bond funds.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Testifies Before The House Financial Services Committee

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Introduction

The Fed's Jerome Powell spoke on Wednesday, releasing the March FOMC summary, which can be found here.

At the press conference that followed, the opening statement of which can be found here, Powell made several

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.33K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LQD, TLT, TUA, TYA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News