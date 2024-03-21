Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Diversifying Its Drug Portfolio For Future Growth

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a dominant Cystic fibrosis franchise and plans to launch five new products by 2028, including a next-generation CF drug and a non-opioid pain management drug.
  • VRTX stock has stalled in 2024 due to lower revenue growth projections for the year, which is unappealing for growth investors.
  • The long-term potential of its drug pipeline may justify buying for long-term growth investors.

Three scientists examining samples in a laboratory

Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a promising biotechnology with solid financial results in 2023, a dominant Cystic fibrosis ("CF") franchise, and is on track to diversify its drug portfolio by launching five new products by 2028, which include its newest

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
4.22K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News