Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) currently is projected to generate US$528 million in 2024 free cash flow at current strip prices. This is around US$138 million more than Baytex's estimates from December 2023, as it benefits from improved oil strip prices.

Baytex's estimated value also benefits from an improvement in the assumed odds of it winning its tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency. I had previously calculated Baytex's value based on a 50% chance of it prevailing, but the price it paid for a related insurance policy points to a 75+% chance of it prevailing.

Between the increased assumed odds of winning the tax dispute and improved 2024 oil strip prices, I have bumped Baytex's estimated value up US$0.25 per share to US$5.25 per share now.

This report uses US dollars unless otherwise indicated, along with an exchange rate of US$1.00 to CAD$1.36.

Debt Offering

Baytex recently announced a US$575 million offering of 7.375% unsecured notes maturing in March 2032. These notes were offered at a slight discount to par, so the effective yield to maturity will be 7.5% and Baytex will receive US$571 million in gross proceeds.

Baytex is planning to use the proceeds from the offering to redeem its US$410 million in outstanding 8.75% notes maturing in April 2027 and pay down part of its credit facility debt. Baytex's 2027 notes can be redeemed at 104.375% of par starting in April 2024.

These moves reduce Baytex's interest costs by several million per year, although its net debt gets bumped up a bit due to the redemption premium, note offering discount and transaction costs.

Tax Dispute Insurance

Baytex purchased CAD$272.5 million (US$200 million) worth of insurance coverage to help reduce the risk associated with its Canada Revenue Agency tax assessments. The Canada Revenue Agency claimed that Baytex owed it CAD$415.5 million (US$306 million) in taxes, interest and penalties.

The insurance coverage cost Baytex a total of CAD$60 million (US$44 million) including taxes. With that cost at 22% of total coverage, this appears to indicate that the insurance company believes Baytex has a fairly high chance of prevailing in its dispute. Even after adjusting for the present value of the insurance coverage, it seems that the insurance company estimates Baytex has a 75+% chance of not having to pay the disputed tax bill.

2024 Outlook

Baytex expects its 2024 production to average around 153,000 BOEPD, with a mix of 46% light oil and condensate, 25% heavy oil, 13% NGLs and 16% natural gas. Approximately 60% of Baytex's production is expected to come from its Eagle Ford assets and 40% of its production is expected to come from Canada.

This is a slight 1% increase from its 2H 2023 production, excluding the volumes associated with its divested Forgan and Plato assets (purchased by Whitecap Resources).

At current strip prices (including slightly over $79 WTI oil), Baytex is projected to generate US$2.983 billion in revenues after hedges.

Baytex's hedges have around US$7 million in estimated positive value for 2024. This comes from its natural gas hedges as Baytex's oil hedges have neutral value currently. Baytex's 2024 oil hedges have an average floor price of $60 and an average ceiling of $96, while the monthly oil futures currently range from the high-$70s to low-$80s during 2024.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 12,961,250 $53.00 $687 Light Oil and Condensate 25,688,700 $79.00 $2,029 NGLs 7,259,850 $22.50 $163 Natural Gas 53,611,200 $1.80 $97 Hedge Value $7 Total $2,983 Click to enlarge

Baytex is thus projected to generate US$528 million in free cash flow during 2024 at current strip prices. This is higher (due to the increase in oil prices) than the roughly US$390 million that Baytex had projected in December 2023 at US$73 oil.

$ Million USD Royalties $684 Operating Expenses $477 Transportation $101 General And Admin $68 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $919 Leasing Expenditures $9 Asset Retirement Obligations $22 Current Income Taxes $35 Total Expenses $2,455 Click to enlarge

Share Repurchases And Debt Reduction

Baytex intends to put 50% of its free cash flow to its base dividend and share repurchases. Baytex's annual base dividend is CAD$0.09 (US$0.066) per share, which adds up to US$54 million per year based on 821.7 million shares outstanding at the end of 2023. It could repurchase around 59 million shares, leaving it with around 763 million shares at the end of 2024.

Baytex is also projected to end 2024 with around US$1.57 billion in net debt after using the other 50% of its free cash flow for debt reduction.

Estimated Valuation

I am slightly increasing Baytex's value to a new estimate of CAD$7.14 (US$5.25) per share at long-term (after 2024) US$75 WTI oil. This is a US$0.25 increase from my previous estimate of Baytex's value.

Part of the increase is due to higher 2024 free cash flow estimates due to the improvement in oil prices. Baytex has wide two-way oil collars, so its hedges have no impact unless oil prices move significantly.

I had also previously assumed a roughly 50% chance that Baytex prevailed in its tax dispute, just to generically account for that risk. The price Baytex paid for its insurance coverage suggests a 75+% chance that it prevails, and that also improves Baytex's value a bit.

Conclusion

Baytex is now projected to generate US$528 million in 2024 free cash flow at current strip prices. The improvement in 2024 oil strip to the high-$70s helps boost Baytex's projected free cash flow by US$390 million compared to its estimates from a few months ago.

Baytex also appears to have a decent chance of prevailing in its tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency. It paid 22% of total coverage for an insurance policy, which indicates that the insurance company believes that Baytex has a 75+% chance of not having to pay the disputed tax bill.

Due to those positive items, I have slightly increased my estimate of Baytex's value to US$5.25 per share.