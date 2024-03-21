Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spotify's Faceoff With YouTube Is Intriguing, But A Sanity Check Is Due

Mar. 21, 2024 12:47 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock
Summary

  • Spotify is focusing on winning over users overseas and ramping up product feature rollouts to compete in the music streaming industry.
  • The company's recent introduction of streaming music videos directly on the platform may put them in direct competition with YouTube, aiming to increase engagement and monetize it through ads.
  • While Spotify's strategy to prioritize growth sustainably is impressive given its execution, the risks from its legal win over Apple remain unknown.

Investment Thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is upping its game in the music streaming industry as it prepares to compete with some of its formidable foes in this industry. The company has been busy ramping up their

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
285 Followers
Uttam has over 10 years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis. He runs a family fund office from beautiful Vancouver which focuses on profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape. Having worked for some of the world's largest technology companies such as Apple and Google, Uttam is the quintessential data enthusiast with an eye for spotting trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics. He is also the co-founder of the award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which he co-founded with his wife Amrita Roy who is also a fellow contributor on Seeking Alpha. Uttam offers daily updates on stocks, weekly/monthly reviews of companies earnings and trends in the sectors and quarterly roadmaps on how the industries are planning their financials for the upcoming year. Through his work, Uttam aims to help investors to rapidly grasp financial aspects of a company or an industry to secure higher returns in the portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

