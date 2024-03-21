ThitareeSarmkasat

I have been following the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) since January 2023, with both of my previous notes having a mostly skeptical tone. In December 2023, when I discussed the impact of its underlying index's annual rebalancing on the portfolio's factor exposures, I emphasized that RFV was "a suboptimal fund from a quality standpoint." Overall, I arrived at the conclusion that its value-heavy factor mix was a weak choice in a new market environment, with investors rotating to stocks that stood to benefit from the capital scarcity era ending gradually, thanks to the interest rate cuts on the horizon already. Since then, RFV has underperformed the S&P 500 index grossly.

Today's note is supposed to provide a few remarks on performance attribution, comment on the dynamics of quality, growth, and value exposures partly driven by a few minor additions and deletions, and explain why RFV does not deserve a higher rating.

What Is The Basis Of RFV's Strategy?

According to the Invesco website, RFV's investment mandate is to track the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index. The idea is to sift through the S&P 400 to identify pure-play value stocks using a group of metrics, namely the following:

Value is measured by the following risk factors: book value-to-price ratio, earnings-to-price ratio and sales-to-price ratio.

From the prospectus, we also know that:

The Underlying Index weights constituents according to their value scores, such that securities demonstrating the strongest value characteristics generally receive proportionally greater weights.

While the index is rebalanced only in December, its uncompromising value strategy results in numerous additions and removals, so RFV's turnover is unsurprisingly at 57%. Minor changes can also be made throughout the year, as discussed below.

A Few Remarks On Performance Attribution

Since December 22, RFV has been languishing despite the market marching higher.

Seeking Alpha

But before explaining why RFV's performance has been so dismal, I should remark that while there have not been significant changes in the portfolio composition since the December rebalancing, a few slight differences can be spotted nonetheless, as stocks deleted from the S&P 400 are simultaneously removed from the pure value index. Due to that reason, the following RFV's holdings were removed:

Holding Weight as of December 19, 2023 Reasons for the removal Sector NCR Voyix (VYX) 1.6% Joined the S&P 600 Health Care Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 1.3% Joined the S&P 600 Real Estate Patterson Companies (PDCO) 0.6% Joined the S&P 600 Health Care Click to enlarge

Created using data from the ETF

In the meantime, the new constituents of the S&P 400 were added:

Holdings Weight as of March 18, 2024 Sector Whirlpool (WHR) 1.1% Consumer Discretionary Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 0.8% Financials Click to enlarge

Created using data from the ETF

So what equities have contributed to or detracted from its price return? I have compared the share prices as of December 21 and March 20 and arrived at the following conclusions:

42 holdings (including Under Armour's both share classes (UA) and (UAA)) out of the total of 89 saw their prices slipping, from just a few bps like in the case of Ryder System (R) to New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) disastrous 65% decline. Nevertheless, there were a few notable contributors, with Coherent (COHR) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) delivering outstanding gains of over 40% and 39.4%, respectively. Despite the median price return in the group of winners standing at roughly 13%, owing to differences in weights, they were unable to compensate for the approximately 6.6% median decline of losers, so the ETF was incapable of catching up with the S&P 500 index over the period. Regarding sectors, consumer staples (6.3% weight as of March 18) and energy (7.5% weight) were the top contributors, with the median price returns at 20.6% and 14.7%, respectively. Industrials (13.5% weight) and communication services (1.6% weight) suffered most, with 3.4% and 3% median price declines.

Quality And Growth Disappoint Again

At this juncture, RFV's quality characteristics are at their worst level since my January 2023 note, with, for example, stocks sporting a B- Quant Profitability grade or higher accounting for only 50.3%. This was assisted by a decline in both weighted-average Return on Equity and Return on Assets, with the latter being critically low, in the low single-digits.

Metric Holdings as of January 25, 2023 Holdings as of December 19, 2023 Holdings as of March 18, 2024 ROA 4.50% 3.5% 3.1% ROE 15.8% 11.3% 9.8% Quant Profitability B- or higher 51.3% 52.1% 50.3% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 10.4% 12.80% 8.5% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

Nevertheless, while quality might seem not that horrible (i.e., exposure to cash-burning companies is kept at a minimum of around 5%), a more depressing development is a surprisingly quick deterioration in growth characteristics.

Metric Holdings as of January 25, 2023 Holdings as of December 19, 2023 Holdings as of March 18, 2024 EPS Fwd 8.6% 3.9% 2.2% Revenue Fwd 10.4% 5.4% 1.1% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

Delving deeper, I have found out that 63 holdings now accounting for 72.5% of the net assets have seen their forward revenue growth rates trimmed by pundits. The most significant top-line growth deceleration was observed in the energy sector, with Chesapeake Energy (CHK) being the key example as its growth rate was reduced from negative 18% to negative 30.98%.

I perfectly understand that the ETF has a pure-value philosophy, which has no place for the growth factor. However, I suppose in the current environment, with the markets awaiting the first rate cut from the Fed, a growth-agnostic approach is precarious, so I remain pessimistic about RFV's returns due to that disadvantage.

RFV's Value Characteristics Remain Robust

As I have multiple times said in the past, RFV is an ETF for value factor maximalists, and nothing has substantially changed here, even though we see that companies with a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher now have a lower weight in this portfolio, at 67.3%. But this is still a respectable level. Its weighted-average earnings yield did retreat to 6.3%, but principally as a consequence of net profit compression, which was an issue for 62 holdings (68% weight). So this is more of a quality issue. At the same time, adjusted for loss-making companies, the EY stands at 8.1% vs. 9.9% in December. Besides, Price/Sales remain significantly below 1x.

Metric January 2023 December 2023 March 2024 Market Cap, $ billion 4.98 6.23 6.5 EY 11% 8.2% 6.3% P/S 0.84 0.92 0.87 Quant Valuation B- or higher 76.2% 72.5% 67.3% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 9.5% 4.2% 8.5% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

Again, this notable value tilt was achieved at the expense of quality and growth.

Final Thoughts

I love companies that are implicitly more expensive than they are. When carefully researched and bought into at an appropriate time, they can reward investors solidly. What I do not like are uncompromising value strategies that are built around investing in companies that are cheap for a reason. I would say RFV's portfolio has a tilt toward the latter group, and this is an issue that will most likely be chronic despite changes in portfolio composition over time.

I acknowledge that there are zealous supporters of a certain style factor who are not ready to exit their strategies or downsize their allocations even for a short period, no matter the market narrative. For value investors who are committed to cheaper equities and are against tactical factor rotation, RFV offers an excellent opportunity. However, its quality-agnostic approach amplifies the risks, so I believe the ETF's potential to beat the market over the long term, especially during the phases when bullish sentiment is prevailing, is diminutive.

In sum, while I do not anticipate RFV to decline steeply, I believe that its factor mix and especially depressing developments on the growth front warrant caution, so the Hold rating is maintained.