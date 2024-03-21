Mirko Kuzmanovic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCPK:TSGTF) [168:HK] stock is assigned a Hold investment rating.

I previously evaluated Tsingtao Brewery's interim 2020 financial performance and the company's latest M&A deal in my October 9, 2020 write-up. My focus is on the preview of Tsingtao Brewery's FY 2023 financial results in the current update, and investors should watch its peer's latest financial disclosure and recent news flow to make an assessment of the company's expected results.

My opinion is that Tsingtao Brewery's 2023 results disclosure next week won't be a re-rating catalyst for the stock. On one hand, I think that the company can register slightly better-than-expected bottom line for FY 2023 due to a decrease in the cost of raw materials and product mix optimization. On the other hand, this isn't likely to be a "high quality" earnings beat (driven by above-expectations revenue expansion) based on my prediction of a top line miss resulting from lackluster consumer demand.

The company's shares are traded on both the Hong Kong equity market and the OTC market. The average daily trading values for Tsingtao Brewery's Hong Kong-listed and OTC shares were $30 million and $25,000, respectively in the last three months as per S&P Capital IQ data. US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers can allow investors to trade in Tsingtao Brewery's comparatively more liquid shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Market's Expectations Regarding Tsingtao's Fiscal 2023 Results Release

Tsingtao Brewery is expected to reveal the company's financial performance for the previous year on March 26, 2024. The market thinks that TSGTF should have achieved a pretty good set of results in fiscal 2023.

The company's top line is forecasted to have increased by +6.6% to RMB34,298 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) for FY 2023 as per the analysts' consensus revenue estimate. This implies that the market expects Tsingtao Brewery's sales to expand at the same pace as it did last year (actual FY 2022 revenue growth rate of +6.6%).

On the other hand, the analysts anticipate that Tsingtao Brewery's normalized net income should have grown by +33.5% to RMB4,283 million last year as per S&P Capital IQ consensus data. While this is inferior to TSGTF's actual FY 2022 bottom line expansion of +45.4%, an expected earnings increase of +33.5% is still very good in absolute terms. Also, the consensus numbers imply that Tsingtao Brewery's net profit margin is estimated to increase from 10.0% for FY 2022 to 12.5% in FY 2023.

Mixed Read-Throughs From Key Peer's Latest Earnings Announcement

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTCPK:CRHKF) [291:HK], Tsingtao Brewery's key peer, recently reported its FY 2023 financial results on March 18, 2024. I am of the opinion that China Resources Beer's latest financial numbers have mixed read-throughs for Tsingtao Brewery's upcoming earnings release on March 26.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of China Resources Beer rose by +4.6% on March 18 after it released its FY 2023 results at noon (Hong Kong time) on the same day. In its earnings announcement, China Resources Beer noted that it will distribute "a special dividend of RMB0.300 per share for celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Group" which meant that its payout ratio grew from 40% in 2022 to 59% for 2023. In other words, China Resources Beer's favorable post-results announcement share price performance was largely driven by the positive surprise associated with the special dividend.

Putting the special dividend aside, China Resources Beer' results for the most recent fiscal year were a mixed bag.

Revenue for China Resources Beer rose by +10.4% YoY to RMB38,932 million in 2023, but the company's actual top line came in -1.8% lower than the consensus sales projection based on data drawn from S&P Capital IQ data.

China Resources Beer's FY 2023 top line miss was likely attributable to slower-than-expected beer volume growth, which was offset by price hikes. The company achieved a modest +0.5% increase in beer sales volume last year. China Resources Beer indicated in its FY 2023 earnings announcement that it had to operate in a "complicated and volatile macro environment" in the prior year. Notably, China's GDP growth for the final quarter of 2023 was below expectations, which might have been a negative factor influencing China Resources Beer's product demand and top line performance.

On the flip side, China Resources Beer's actual net income attributable to shareholders of RMB5,153 million turned out to be +1.7% higher (source: S&P Capital IQ data) than the consensus bottom line estimate. This also translated into a +18.6% earnings growth rate for last year.

The company shared in its 2023 results release that its profitability benefited from a more favorable "product mix" and a decline in the "cost of certain packaging materials." These were the main positives contributing to an improvement in China Resources Beer's normalized net margin from 12.3% in 2022 to 13.2% for 2023.

My view is that Tsingtao Brewery's actual fiscal 2023 financial performance might be similar to that of its peer China Resources Beer. In other words, I think that it is likely that TSGTF will also report slightly below-expectations revenue and deliver a minor earnings beat.

Similar to China Resources Beer, Tsingtao Brewery is expected to be impacted by sluggish consumer demand in the Mainland Chinese market. On the other hand, TSGTF's profit margins should also be boosted by the premiumization trend (most major Chinese beer companies are pursuing product premiumization strategies to capitalize on this trend), and lower raw material costs (as inflation-related headwinds recede).

Other Factors Pointing To A Revenue Miss And Above-Expectations Earnings For TSGTF

Apart from its key peer's results, there are other things that one can consider in predicting Tsingtao Brewery's top line and bottom line for FY 2023.

According to a recent February 29, 2024 Bloomberg article, Tsingtao Brewery was offering narrower price discounts for its beer products sold online as compared to another of its peer, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCPK:BDWBF) (OTCPK:BDWBY) [1876:HK] in late-January this year. This suggests that TSGTF is focused on profitability and won't be too aggressive with price cuts, and this has favorable read-throughs for Tsingtao Brewery's actual 2023 profit margins.

On the other hand, Tsingtao Brewery previously published an announcement on November 1, 2023 confirming prior media reports that "a stevedore of Qingdao Zhihe Trading Co., Ltd., an outsourcing company, urinated in a truck transporting raw materials in Tsingtao Brewery Factory No. 3" in October last year. This unfortunate incident appeared to have a negative impact on TSGTF's export sales as evidenced by a decrease in South Korea's Chinese beer imports for 2023 highlighted in a January 17, 2024 Yonhap News Agency news report.

Closing Thoughts

I stick to a Hold rating for Tsingtao Brewery, as I think that the company's upcoming FY 2023 results announcement is a non-event. In my opinion, a modest bottom line beat accompanied by slower-than-expected top line expansion is less likely to move the company's stock price in a meaningful way.

I take the view that a significant improvement in consumer sentiment in Mainland China driven by a recovery in the Chinese economy is needed to boost beer sales volume growth and re-rate the shares of Chinese beer businesses like Tsingtao Brewery. Reuters' survey of economists indicated that China's GDP growth is anticipated to be slower in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023, so there aren't any visible catalysts for Chinese beer companies like TSGTF now.

