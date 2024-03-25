Huntington Bancshares' HBANM Provides Better Yield Than Money-Center Bank Preferreds

Andrii Yalanskyi

Introduction

Are fixed income investors seeing the end of the rising interest-rate cycle? No action was taken at the March 20th meeting, leaving the target rate at 5.5-5.5%. Maybe unexpectedly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 400 points, most of which occurred after the 2pm announcement.

This article will focus on the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 5.7% DP SH PFD I (NASDAQ:HBANM) which had limited covered though it was compared to other Huntington Bancshares preferred sticks in this article. Under the Portfolio Strategy section, I will compare HBANM to one of the money-center bank preferred stocks I recently covered that will show the accuracy of this article's title. Assuming one rates this regional bank equal in risk to those bigger banks, HBANM gets a Buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reviewed

Seeking Alpha describes HBAN as:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

This is how the bank describes itself.

HBAN has over 1200 branches, even after doing some consolation as the use of digital banking increases. HBAN operates primarily in the Midwest: 459 in Ohio, 290 in Michigan, 80 in Minnesota, 51 in Pennsylvania, 45 in Indiana, 35 in Illinois, 32 in Colorado, 29 in West Virginia, 16 in Wisconsin and 10 in Kentucky. Recent financial highlights include:

Highlights include:

Several data points were down from 2022 but still above 2021 levels.

While revenues were up over the prior year, non-interest expenses were up even more, contributing to a decline in EPS.

Despite what appears to be a strong economy, the provision for loan losses was increased almost 40% over 2022 and is now 16x what was being held in reserve in 2021.

While still above 2021 levels, the Return on Assets dropped from 1.25% in 2022 to just 1.04% in 2023 despite higher rates available on loans. The main cause was the interest expense incurred by the bank was 4X higher than in 2022!

Net loan/ease charge off rose back to level seen in 2021, twice what the bank took in 2022.

Even with all the bad news, the tangible book value rose 14%, though it still stands below the 2021 value.

All three capital ratios were above both 2021 and 2022 levels. Those help indicate how protected preferred stockholders are.

The next chart shows that Total equity is a respectable 8X of what all preferred stockholders would be due if the bank failed.

What caused the 2023 banking crisis was deposit outflow. HBAN appears to have mastered that issue when comparing its results against its peers.

While the cost of these deposits has soared compared to when the FOMC was holding rates near zero, even at today's rates, deposits are a cheaper source of capital compared to preferred stocks or the possibly the yield offered to the bank's common stockholders.

In many parts of the US economy size matters, with smaller players being squeezed; the same is true within the banking industry. One factor benefiting the regional banks though is the money-center banks have tightened their credit standards, especially to mid to smaller customers, leaving these companies open to being new customers for banks like Huntington. With only a 10+% market share in three of their top 10 MSAs, HBAN should have opportunities to expand in the other markets if competitors have issues, especially in the Cincinnati market, which is in their core area of exposure.

HBANM preferred stock review

As with most fixed-rate securities, the bottom was touched in late October when the markets ditched the "higher for longer" mantra, with recent price movements now reflecting the uncertainty of what the FOMC will actually do in 2024 after standing pat at their meeting in March.

Key takeaways include:

Being a Tier 1 asset, the dividends are not cumulative. Being past its Call date, the Tier 1 early callable feature is meaningless. No payments were missed during the COVID crisis.

Like most bank preferreds, the dividends are eligible for the lower 15% tax rate.

Being fixed-rate, investors only need to worry about how that moves the stock price but not the income they receive. If rates have peaked, that is an advantage HBANM has over floating-rate preferred stocks.

The latest rating has the preferred in the highest rating that is not classified as investment-grade.

Portfolio strategy

Yield versus risk is a good way to compare and evaluate similar preferred stocks. Compared to Huntington's other two preferred stocks, HBANM has about a 40bps advantage to compensate for the fact the others are not at risk of being Called yet. Reinvestment risk is one many forget to take into consideration when looking at callable stocks and bonds. Using what I thought was the most equivalent preferred stock from each of four money-center banks I recently reviewed, we can analyze if the HBANM is the best choice.

Citigroup Capital XIII, 7.875% Fixed/Floating TruPS Trust Preferred Securities (C.PR.N)

(C.PR.N) Bank of America Corp., 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series LL (BAC.PR.N)

(BAC.PR.N) JPMorgan Chase & Co. 5.75% SHS PFD DD (JPM.PR.D)

(JPM.PR.D) Wells Fargo & Co., 5.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series Y (WFC.PR.Y)

Factor HBAN C-N BAC-N JPM-D WFC-Y Coupon 5.70% 11.94%* 5.00% 5.75% 5.625% Call Date 12/1/22 10/30/15 9/17/24 12/1/23 6/15/22 Price $22.45 $29.35 $22.46 $25.22 $24.65 Yield 6.38% 10.10% 5.57% 5.71% 5.70% YTC NA NA 27.6% NA NA Rating BB+ BB+ BBB- BBB- BB+ Click to enlarge

*C-N floats based on the 3-mo SOFR + 26.16 bps risk adjustment + 637bps fixed component.

Observations

C-N is a preferred in disguise as it is actually a 2040 bond treated like a preferred. That makes it the only one of these where the 15% tax rate does not apply. It also makes the payment cumulative in nature.

C-N has by far the highest yield but being Called risk is critical as it is currently and selling way over Par. Citigroup just Called their only other preferred while it was trading above Par.

BAC-N is the only one with Call protection, thought that ends this fall. With BAC having several callable preferreds with higher fixed coupons yet to be Called, investors should view that high YTC as being unlikely.

Ratings are within one level so become a non-factor in deciding between these issues.

Conclusion

With similar ratings as just mentioned, the higher perceived risk of going regional in this author's opinion, makes the HBANM preferred stock the best choice and thus gets a Buy rating.

Readers can click on the preferred stock tickers above to find the articles that covered selected preferred stocks offered by each issuer.