Japan Flash PMI Signals Accelerating Growth Momentum And Rising Inflation In March 2024

Mar. 21, 2024 2:55 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Summary

  • Japan's private sector picked up growth momentum into the end of the first quarter, according to flash PMI data.
  • This was attributed mainly to faster service sector expansion, though manufacturing output also declined at a slower rate in March.
  • Amidst faster business activity expansion, price pressures intensified leading to higher output price inflation.

Flag of Japan on dark blue background

da-kuk

