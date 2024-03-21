llucky78

Thesis

Over the past year, shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) shot up by 157.88%:

Data by YCharts

Investors, especially institutional investors, like its previous revenue and earnings growth, its margin improvement initiatives, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act tailwind.

I expect strong growth again this year, and although management’s outlook is modest, I have rated it a Strong Buy based on my long-term outlook.

About Core & Main

In its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 earnings release, for the year ended January 28, 2024, the company described itself as “a leading specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services”.

Its end markets are mainly municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in municipal, non-residential, and residential segments. It has a nationwide branch network made up of approximately 335 locations.

The company dates back to 1874 when its first legacy distribution firm was founded. After a series of mergers and acquisitions, it was acquired by The Home Depot (HD) in 2005, which renamed it HD Supply Waterworks. In 2011, it was bought by private equity investors, who took it public in 2013. Ownership changed hands again in 2017 and, at that time, was renamed Core & Main and apparently taken private. Finally, in July 2021, it became publicly traded again.

This slide from Core & Main’s Q3 earnings presentation shows the range of products and services it offers:

CNM Products (Company presentation)

Released on March 19, the fiscal-year highlights:

Net sales were up less than 1.0%, to $6.702 million,

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP, fell 2.7% to $910 million,

Diluted EPS increased by less than 1.0%, to $910.0 million,

Net cash from operations increased to $.069 billion.

Management also reported, “The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to higher selling prices and acquisitions partially offset by a reduction in volume from comparably lower end-market volumes.”

Regarding earnings, it noted, “The decrease in basic earnings per share was primarily attributable to higher Class A share counts from exchanges of partnership interests of Core & Main Holdings, LP partially offset by an increase in net income attributable to Core & Main, Inc.”

At the close of trading on March 20, 2024, its share price was $55.51, and it had a market cap of $10.93 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

According to the 10-K for 2022, the industry is highly fragmented, but the firm has only one national competitor. That is Ferguson plc (FERG), which is much larger with a market cap of $41.91 billion; it distributes plumbing and heating supplies. Competitors on some lines include W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and privately held McMaster-Carr Supply Company.

This excerpt from the annual report for 2022 shows it has a major share of the markets it serves:

CNM Market Share chart (Company presentation)

In the Q3 presentation, it claimed six competitive advantages:

CNM Competitive Advantages (Company presentation)

It also could be argued that the company has an advantage in its national, regional, and local representation. At the local level, sales reps can call on product experts at the national level, while the national experts gain expertise from handling inquiries by local agents.

As the slide notes, some of its 200,000 products have limited distribution rights, meaning it has access to products that its competitors do not. Of course, its competitors might make the same arguments, but given Core & Main’s scale, most would not have similar amounts (Ferguson being an exception).

In the 2022 letter to shareholders (part of the 10-K), CEO Steve LeClair wrote, “Our ability to provide our customers with products and solutions when and where they needed them resulted in considerable share gains, which we work hard to retain by proving our differentiated capabilities.”

Margins

Core & Main’s margins are comparable to those of the Industrials sector. Its gross profit margin [TTM] is 27.23%, which is 10.29% below the sector median. The EBITDA margin [TTM] is 13.56%, just slightly below the benchmark, while the net income margin [TTM] comes in at 5.46%, just below the sector median of 5.81%.

It has several margin expansion initiatives, as reported in the 10-K; they include a centralized pricing team that is streamlining pricing processes and using data-driven analytics for optimization.

Private-label brands and products are also used throughout its main markets. The company expects significant growth and margin enhancements from these in the next several years.

It has also made investments designed to improve customer experiences while making its teams more efficient. These initiatives aim to drive organic growth and improve productivity.

Despite these tactics, the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP margin is expected to decline again. It fell by 50 basis points during 2023; the company attributed the fourth-quarter dip to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Growth

Core & Main grew its revenue, EBITDA, and diluted EPS rapidly in 2021 (the year it went public again) and 2022, before flattening in 2023:

CNM Revenue-EBITDA-EPS chart (SeekingAlpha )

For fiscal 2024, it expects (using mid-points where available):

Net sales to grow by 11.9% to $7.5 billion,

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP, of $950 million, an increase of 4.4%,

Operating cash flow conversion, non-GAAP, of 65% of Adjusted EBITDA.

In its Q3 presentation, it laid out its ongoing growth targets:

CNM Growth Targets (Company presentation)

The firm has multiple approaches to driving growth, which include expanding into underpenetrated geographies, opportunistically pursuing strategic acquisitions, improving its margins, increasing market share through strategic accounts, using its scale and platform to accelerate new product adoption, and investing in its human resources.

Acquisitions are a key component of its growth strategy and, as shown above, are expected to deliver 2% to 4% of additional value each year.

The federal government’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides a tailwind. The act includes $55 billion for water infrastructure around the U.S., and the company expects that funding, as well as population growth and expanding municipal budgets, to benefit its operations and finances.

Management and strategy

Steve LeClair became CEO when Core & Main became an independent company in 2017, and chairman of the board of directors this year. Previously, he had been president of HD Supply Lumber and Building Materials and senior vice president of General Electric (GE) Equipment Services.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Witkowski joined Core & Main in 2007 and became CFO in 2016. He had a critical role in transitioning the company to independent status. Earlier, he was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Strategy: Management wrote in the 10-K, “We intend to capitalize on our competitive strengths to deliver profitable growth and create shareholder value”. It plans to do that through the multiple approaches listed in the Growth section above.

It should have the financial resources to carry out the strategy. This chart shows Core & Main’s levered and unlevered cash flow over the past five years:

CNM Cash Flows chart (SeekingAlpha )

Both senior managers have the expertise and experience needed to deliver profitable growth and create shareholder value. They have a roadmap to get there, a history of delivering profitable growth, and the resources needed to continue growing.

Valuation

Based on conventional valuation metrics, Core & Main is an expensive stock. Overall, it gets a C- minus grade for value from the SeekingAlpha system. Some of the ratios that make up that grade include:

P/E Non-GAAP [FWD] is 22.57 versus 18.41 for the sector,

PEG Non-GAAP [FWD] is 2.65 versus 1.70 for the sector median,

EV/EBITDA [FWD] is 12.70 versus 11.47 for the median.

Price/Sales [FWD] and Price/Boo, [FWD] are similarly higher than the sector median.

Based on these ratios, I would argue Core & Main is modestly overvalued. Yet, investors apparently keep piling in and pushing up the share price.

In the Q4 and fiscal year 2023 results reported earlier this week, the company predicts that adjusted EBITDA will grow by 4.4% this year. But in the roughly seven weeks since January 28, the last day of fiscal 2023, the price has risen from $42.00 to $55.51 (closing, March 20). That’s a 32.0% increase in about 49 days.

Much of the increase may have been driven by institutional investors, who currently own 86.52% of shares outstanding. Many pension funds like infrastructure plays, where they can get attractive risk/return ratios, and this may be an opportunity to invest through a water infrastructure supplier.

The Wall Street analysts following Core & Main are also bullish, with ambitious earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 and 2025:

CNM EPS Estimates table (Company presentation)

Assuming that the share price will follow earnings, I will add 43.33% to the $55.00 of March 20 to provide a one-year price target of $78.83. That is in line with the analysts’ high price target of $75.00.

It’s an ambitious target but hardly impossible, considering its growing volume and its emphasis on improving margins. Put another way, I expect earnings to grow more quickly than revenue as the year progresses. I also expect investors to further bid up the price.

With this target, I’m rating Core & Main a Strong Buy. The Quant system also rates it a Strong Buy, while SeekingAlpha analysts have one Buy and one Hold, and the Wall Street analysts give it six Strong Buys, 3 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell.

Risks

Core & Main depends heavily on the American residential and non-residential markets. In 2022, they represented 22% and 39% of its net sales.

Interest rates and the economy also affect its municipal markets, which provided 39% of net sales in fiscal 2022. Further, a portion of its municipal infrastructure work is subject to competitive bidding, which can affect pricing and margins.

As an aggressive acquisitor, there are multiple risks, including paying too much, being unable to integrate newcomers, and inherited liabilities.

The top ten largest suppliers accounted for 47% of total purchases in fiscal 2022. In addition, some of its suppliers are single sources. A breakdown of relationships with these groups of suppliers could have serious operational and financial consequences.

Most of the products it sells and distributes are from third-party manufacturers. Nevertheless, the company still has exposure to product liability, construction defects, and warranty claims.

Conclusion

Core & Main is in the right place at the right time. Infrastructure growth is strong, and the company is positioned to benefit from it. With revenue and earnings growing, albeit slowly for earnings this year, the company should continue to enjoy above-average growth for the next five years at least.

While the share price may be on the high side now, I expect it to keep growing over the remainder of this fiscal year and beyond. With a target price that’s more than 43% above the current price I am rating it a Strong Buy. In doing so, I’m in good company; the Quant system also rates it a Strong Buy.