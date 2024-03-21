Galeanu Mihai

UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) latest quarterly result was highlighted by strong growth and a solid beat to Wall Street estimates, marking the first quarter of positive GAAP profitability in the company's history.

The story here has been the impressive operational momentum with UiPath's automation platform integrating new artificial intelligence (AI) features driving a new round of customer engagement. Indeed, compared to the volatile period since the 2021 IPO, the sense is that PATH has found its footing on a more sustainable and profitable growth trajectory.

We like the stock and see room for more upside with an expectation that the recent trends can continue. Valuation is on the pricey side, but in this case, we believe the premium is justified considering the company's segment leadership position that are capturing new growth opportunities.

Data by YCharts

PATH Earnings Recap

PATH Q4 fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS of $0.22, was up from $0.15 in the period last year, and $0.06 ahead of consensus. GAAP EPS of $0.06 reversed a loss of -$0.05 in the period last year. That earnings swing was driven by a solid 31.4% year-over-year increase in Revenue to $405 million, also coming in above expectations.

Alongside an adjusted gross margin of 89%, up from 87% in the period last year, efforts to control costs have also paid off. Total operating expenses climbed just 10% leading to a sharply higher non-GAAP operating margin at 27% compared to 18% in Q4 2023.

source: company IR

The key performance metric is the annualized renewal rate (ARR) which reached $1.464 billion, up 22% y/y, also re-accelerating up 6.2% sequentially from Q3. This is important as it provides some visibility for future growth. UiPath also cites a net retention ratio of 117% which implies existing clients are spending more on the platform.

Favorably, the company now counts on 2,054 "large customers" generating more than $100k in ARR including 28 accounts each driving more than $1 million in sales.

We mentioned the new applications for AI across the ecosystem. Highlights in Q4 include the launch of "Autopilot for Studio" which adds AI-driven shortcuts for developers to create automation, code, and expressions with natural language. Similarly, "Autopilot for Test Suite" boosts productivity on the side of Quality Checks, Design Testing, and Test Automation.

The point here is to enhance the value proposition for customers as an incentive to both renew contracts and also grow the business. UiPath also announced an expanded partnership with Google (GOOGL), now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace for businesses.

source: company IR

Management comments projected optimism for further business gains in what remains a growing market. From the earnings conference call:

Our platform is highly differentiated, and customers are making meaningful commitments to UiPath. We don't just allow customers to use AI, we enable them to take action. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity in front of us, and we plan to continue to make strategic investments in technology, like IDP and generative AI, as well as our go-to-market resources to help capture this large and growing market.

In terms of guidance, UiPath is targeting 15% revenue growth in Q1 which considers a seasonal pattern where Q1 is historically softer compared to Q4 when more clients are making renewals. For the full 2025 fiscal year, the outlook is a bit stronger with revenue in the 19% annual growth range which a non-GAAP operating income target of $295 million, if confirmed, represents an increase of 27%over fiscal 2024.

Finally, UiPAth ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents against effectively zero long-term financial debt. We believe the balance sheet represents a strong point in the company's investment profile.

source: company IR

What's Next For PATH?

In the universe of software stocks, UiPath is hardly alone as benefiting from the AI boom alongside the broader macro environment defined by resilient economic conditions.

It's understood this segment of Robotic Process Automation is highly competitive with many established tech players including names like Microsoft Inc (MSFT), International Business Machines (IBM), "Automation Anywhere", and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) through its "Blue Prism" arm are all targeting similar opportunities as UiPath.

source: Gartner

At the same time, UiPath stands out as more of a pure-play on AI automation with its recent growth suggesting it has consolidated market share. This line of thinking supports the valuation premium with PATH currently trading at a 40x forward P/E against the consensus year-ahead EPS estimate of $0.57. That measure improves toward 34x into fiscal 2026 with the market seeing room for EPS to accelerate toward $0.68 by next year.

We believe these multiples are reasonable for a category leader, particularly in the context of its ongoing ramp-up in profitability. The bullish case for the stock is that the company can outperform expectations while climbing free cash flow opens the door for an expanding valuation multiples.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate PATH as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $28.00 representing a ~50x multiple on the current year consensus EPS. Notably, this is a level shares already approached as recently as early February, which we believe can be reclaimed with results over the next few quarters working to reaffirm the company's strong operating environment.

On the downside, UiPath remains exposed to the macro backdrop. A deterioration of global growth conditions would likely pressure demand for these types of business software solutions as a risk to consider. Weaker-than-expected results could lead to renewed volatility as the outlook gets reassessed. Monitoring points here include the ARR performance metrics, as well as the operating margin trend on the financial side.