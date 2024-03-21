Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (SNPTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (OTCPK:SNPTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2024 10:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sun Yang - CEO, President & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Cherry Ma - Macquarie
Tony Zhang - CLSA

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning. Welcome to Sunny Optical Technology 2023 Annual Results Briefing for Investors. I'm Jin Jing from Product Harvest [ph]. On behalf of Sunny Optical, I'd like to thank you for your attention and support to the company.

First of all, I'd like to present to you the management of the company. We have Mr. Mr. Ye Liaoning, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board; Mr. Sun Yang, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Wenjie Wang, Executive Vice President and Company Secretary. Ms. Wong Pui Ling, Investor Relationship Director and Joint Company Secretary and Ms. Liu Yanfeng from Investor Relationships as well.

Now, we would like to kick start the briefing and the presentation material has been uploaded to the official website of the company. Now, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Sun Yang, Executive Director and CEO.

Sun Yang

Good morning, investors. On behalf of the group, I'd like to present to you the 2023 annual results of Sunny Optical. I would like to first thank you for your participation and listening.

For the year 2023, we have make lot of efforts within the group, for the vehicle lens sets and handset lens sets and handset camera modules we have achieve good growth. However, as we know into 2023, the overall shipment for smartphones have decreased and for handset lens set and also handset camera modules have been downgraded for 2023. So with these two negative factors, our revenue reaches RMB31 billion down by 4.6%. Gross profit RMB4.59 billion down by 30.5%.

Profit attributable

