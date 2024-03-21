Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Dividend Stocks Poised To Profit From 3 Massive Macro Trends

Mar. 21, 2024 7:15 AM ETBIP, BIPC, AVGO, GOLD, ABX:CA, BAM:CA, BIP.UN:CA, BIPC:CA, BN:CA7 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend investing in sectors with major macro tailwinds can be an excellent way to combine strong current income with exciting long-term growth prospects.
  • We share three dividend stocks that are poised to profit from 3 massive macro trends.
  • I also discuss which of these stocks I am currently buying and which is on my watch list.
Space shuttle rocket launch in the sky and clouds to outer space. Sky and clouds. Spacecraft flight. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

For investors who want to profit from an attractive combination of current income and attractive long-term growth, it is hard to beat dividend-growth stocks (SCHD) operating in booming industries. In this article, we will share three dividend stocks that we

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
30.69K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The service also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like-minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIP, GOLD, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Related Stocks

