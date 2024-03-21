Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroStrategy: A Bad Deal For Investors

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.4K Followers

Summary

  • MicroStrategy is the largest corporate owner of Bitcoin and just raised more than $600M in additional funds through convertible bonds to buy BTC.
  • The firm also offers business intelligence/analytics solutions and targets the enterprise segment for its services.
  • Holding a large amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet creates unique asset concentration risks for MicroStrategy.
  • MSTR share price has decoupled from the Bitcoin price, indicating bubble territory. BTC enthusiasts also have no reason to buy Bitcoin through a corporate structure.
  • At a BTC price of $62k, I believe shares of MicroStrategy have approximately 30% downside.

Online transaction and technological network concept with perspective view on digital bitcoin with circuit in a circle on dark background. 3D rendering

Aleksandra Zhilenkova

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is the largest corporate owner of Bitcoin and the investment company benefited greatly from the rise in the Bitcoin price in the last couple of months. The company also just raised another $604M via convertible notes to

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.4K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News