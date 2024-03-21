f11photo

Overview

The REIT sector still has a ton of quality companies on sale and I believe that VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is one of them. The Quant Rating on Seeking Alpha currently rates the company as a Strong Buy due to the current valuation, growth prospects, and profitability. I agree with this rating and also stand firm on a Strong Buy rating. The price has failed to recover after the initial decline due to a rapidly rising interest rate.

Fundamentals remain strong and the dividend yield of 5.7% is well-covered. I think there is a potential price upside of at least 20% from the current level and I plan to accumulate shares before interest rates inevitably get cut. We can see how the profitability and valuation grades have improved since three months ago. Financials have continued to improve since the last time I covered VICI back in October of 2023.

I really like VICI's portfolio as well and it has stood the test of time. Something that stood out to me back in 2020 was that they managed to still have a collected rent percentage of 100%! Although their portfolio currently leans heavily on collecting rents from two specific tenants, I think it's worthy to mentioned that VICI is actively making strides to diversify their portfolio a bit.

Growing Portfolio

VICI is an experiential based REIT which means that the majority of their properties offer unique and standout experiences to visitors. These are properties that go beyond providing space for traditional activities like shopping. In VICI's case, their portfolio consists of 54 gaming properties, 39 other experiential properties such as bowling alleys, and 13 different tenants.

VICI's quality model is reinforced by the impressive 322% adj. EBITDA growth since inception back in 2017. You can see the growth throughout the years on the timeline below. Their portfolio of properties have remained profitable and high quality which reassures me that the current growth trajectory is likely to be sustained once the overall market dynamics improve.

The REIT follows a triple net lease structure where the tenants may be responsible for other items in addition to the base rent. Tenants may be responsible for all operating expenses associated with the property such as insurance, property taxes, and maintenance upkeep. This structure means that there is a better profit margin for VICI since the operating costs are covered by the tenants. 100% of the properties within their portfolio follow this structure.

The two largest tenants of VICI are Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) making up about 75% of their annualized cash rent. Both CZR and MGM are rated as holds according to Seeking Alpha's Quant rating but they both have high profitability so rent does not seem to be an issue. In addition, VICI completed the acquisition of 38 different Bowlero (BOWL) bowling alleys back in October of 2023. While this seemed to have mixed reactions, I do not see it as an issue since Bowlero only makes up about 1% of their annualized cash rent.

VICI closed out the 2023 with a total of $1.8B in capital acquisitions and investments. This $1.8B was deployed at a blended yield of approximately 7.7% across investments on a global scale within gaming, hospitality, and family entertainment. Management is actively trying to grow their portfolio and diversify base rents collected across different tenants. This is reassuring for me since two tenants account for the majority of their annualized rent collection. They have about $1.2B of cash to deploy into continuing growth prospects. We received confirmation of their expansion efforts on the last earnings call.

We invested in new geographies, including three new countries, and through our Bowlero acquisition in U.S. non-commercial gaming states such as Texas, California, and North Carolina. We invested in new categories such as family recreation and youth sports. We expanded our partnerships with pilgrimage brands like Cabot and Canyon Ranch. We acquired the primary leasehold interest in New York's incomparable Chelsea Piers. - Edward B. Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer

Financials & Valuation

In the latest Q4 earnings report, VICI showed us some impressive growth across key areas. The total revenue for the quarter grew by 21% over the prior Q4. Revenue for the quarter was $932M, while revenue for the entire fiscal year of 2023 amounted to $3.6B. This is an insane YoY growth of 38.9% which has not been reflected in the stock price. We can see below how strong revenue and cash from operations has grown since inception.

Over Q4 VICI also announced some different income opportunities they capitalized on. For example, they plan to extend a $212M loan to Kalahari to fund the development of an indoor waterpark in Virginia. Additionally, they announced the acquisition of the leasehold interest of Chelsea Piers in NYC for a purchase price of $343M. Lastly, there are also plans to provide an approximate $105M loan to Homefield Kansas City to fund the development of a resort. These may all help VICI earn additional interest income from the loans they've provided and may ultimately result in additional revenue streams in the future.

Net income soared by 23.8% during the quarter amounting to $747.8M. EPS (Earnings per share) growth amounted to $0.72 per share which comes out to a 15% growth YoY. However, the most important metric I wanted to look at was AFFO growth. Now that the 2023 fiscal year has been closed out, we can see that AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) has grown by 11.8% to $2.15/share. When you combine this growth with the 5.7% dividend, you are looking at the potential to capture annual returns upwards of 17%.

The average Wall St. price target sits at $35.91/share. This would represent a potential upside of over 25% to fair value. The price targets range as low as $31/share and as high as $43/share. It's always an added bonus when the lower end of the price targets still remain higher than the current price.

Using a dividend discount model, I took the annual dividend of each year and calculated the growth rate YoY. I determine a fair value estimate of about $37/share. I am using a growth rate of 4.5% based on the modest price movement over the last 3 year period. This closely matches the average price target set by Wall St and I'd like to maintain this outlook as we do not know how their latest investments will turn out. In addition, we have the anticipated interest rate cuts that may take place in the latter half of the year so I would like to remain on the conservative side with my valuation.

Author Dividend Discount Calc

The current P/AFFO sits at 12.88x in comparison to the sector median P/AFFO of 14.37x. I believe we will see VICI fall closer with the sector median as interest rates finally come down. The FFO/Total Revenue remains extremely healthy at nearly 70% as well.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.415/share, the current dividend yield is 5.7%. The dividend has grown for five consecutive years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.76%. This is extremely impressive for a REIT that's already yielding close to 6%. In addition, the payout ratio remains at a low level of 64.7%. In comparison, Realty Income's (O) payout ratio sits at 74.5% and Agree Realty's (ADC) payout ratio also sits at about 75%.

We can see how the dividend growth of VICI has been superior in comparison to some of the peer group. As the company continues to show impressive growth, it's very likely that we will continue to see a higher dividend growth compared to the peer group.

Future dividend growth is well supported by the FWD revenue growth of 14% and EPS Diluted growth of 29.55%. The current dividend estimate for the year end of 2024 is currently an annual payout of $1.69/share. This would represent an increase of 4.35% over 2023's annual dividend payout of $1.61/share. Since this represents a lighter raise than what we've historically seen, I think there's a pretty likely outcome that this raise happens.

Interest Rates May Fuel Growth

The Fed is anticipated to start cutting interest rates by the second half of 2024. They seem to be waiting to how inflation data plays out so we may only see two cuts throughout 2024. However, interest rate cuts have the potential to serve as a catalyst here for VICI. It's a possibility that as interest rates rose, investors piled cash into higher yielding assets such as BDCs (business development companies) that typically offer dividend yields over 10%.

This is because when interest rates are low, borrowing costs decrease. We've already seen how VICI is taking advantage of different opportunities to grow their portfolio. Lower interest rates will likely fuel management to continue seeking to acquire or develop properties within their portfolio. Ultimately, interest rates will serve as a catalyst to further expansion since this reduction in borrowing expenses makes it more affordable for capital expenditures and investment opportunities.

In turn, these growth opportunities will result in a higher level of profitability for VICI. Lastly, in terms of valuations like the dividend discount calculation I shared previously, lower interest rates result in lower discount rates. When a lower discount rate is introduced it increases the value of future cash flows received. Overall, this would apply to all REITs across the sector that operate in a similar manner to VICI.

Risk Profile

I do not like how the majority of VICI's rent income is sourced from only two tenants, MGM and CZR. Although they are actively making strides to diversify their revenue stream, I do hope the total percentage of rent they receive from these two tenants come down as other areas grow in weight. For example, the previously mentioned acquisition of BOWL helped diversify the portfolio but the rent received is only 1% of their total rent income. It would be nice to see future acquisitions hold more weight in terms of total percent of rent so that it can take away some of the overweighting of MGM and CZR, which currently accounts for 75%.

VICI maintains a solid investment grade balance sheet with decent credit ratings. They have significant debt maturities far out in 2032. 99% of their debt is at a fixed rate and they have a 5.9 weighted average years to maturity.

Lastly, VICI does seem vulnerable to the gaming industry since most of their properties fall within that category. Although the industry survived and did well over the pandemic era, the sustainability of the industry can still change over the future. Changes in discretionary spending or regulatory rules can leave some risks within.

Takeaway

With active strides to grow their portfolio, VICI presents a compelling opportunity here. The potential double digit upside along with the dividend yield of 5.7% makes this an attractive entry point to this high quality REIT. The dividend growth has outpaced some notable peers and I think this growth is likely to continue given the ongoing investments the REIT is making to grow and increase revenues.

VICI has a diverse portfolio but I hope to see a greater percentage of revenue coming from some larger tenants besides MGM and CZR. While the two tenants are heathy in nature at the moment, this leaves a potential vulnerability should either company run into headwinds. Additionally, the REIT may be vulnerable to regulatory changes in the gambling space and changing consumer habits.

However, the upsides here are too great to ignore. I have a price target of approximately $37/share, which represents a potential upside of nearly 30%. I plan to continue accumulating shares here and collected a juicy dividend while I wait for interest rates to come down. I believe that interest rates will serve as a catalyst for growth in the latter half of 2024.