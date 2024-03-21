Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron Q2 Earnings: A Blowout Report

Mar. 21, 2024 9:03 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Micron reported a blowout quarter with adjusted EPS of $0.42 and revenue of $5.82b, beating expectations significantly.
  • The company provided strong guidance for Q3, expecting non-GAAP EPS between $0.38-$0.52 and revenue of $6.4b to $6.8b.
  • Micron's growth story is driven by AI demand, tight supply, and the expansion of the high bandwidth memory (HBM) market.

Micron office building in San Jose, California, USA - June 8, 2023.

JHVEPhoto

Setting the Stage: Memory and Logic

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is an American IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer) that designs and manufactures memory semiconductors. The company is a leading provider of DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND Flash chips.

This article was written by

Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

