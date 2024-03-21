The Fed Is More Dovish Than The Market Anticipates

yalcinsonat1

I recently published a note about the Fed potentially triggering a correction due to overheating technical conditions and its recent tilt toward more hawkish rhetoric. Well, the Fed has "spoken," and despite the (likely) transitory uptick in several inflation gauges, the central bank still expects to carry out three rate cuts before the year ends. This dynamic implies that the Fed is more dovish than the market recently had priced in.

Moreover, Jerome Powell said, "the risks of the Federal Reserve achieving its inflation and employment goals have moved into better balance." The Fed Chair also hinted that quantitative tightening ("QT") should decrease and could end soon. The continued monetary pivot implies that the Fed will likely begin the "easing" rate-cutting cycle soon and may open the door for new rounds of QE next year, if necessary.

The June Rate Cut Is Back On The Table

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

The rate probabilities shifted big time following yesterday's dovish FOMC event. There is about a 76% probability that the Fed will introduce at least one 25 Bps cut during the June FOMC meeting. The likelihood of a rate cut at the June meeting or sooner was only about 60% before the recent FOMC event. Therefore, the market expectations are moving toward a rate cut sooner rather than the higher for longer theme we saw before the event. Moreover, the probability of a rate cut on or before the July meeting has shifted to nearly 90%, and there is even about a 40% probability that we may see two rate cuts by the end of July.

The Market Likes The Renewed Dovishness

SPX futures (thinkorswim )

Of course, the market likes the renewed dovishness, and the S&P 500 (SP500)(SPX) futures "SPX" took off to new ATHs. The SPX is now over 10% higher YTD, and despite the likelihood of a near-term rotation/consolidation/pullback phase, there is likely considerable upside ahead. In my view, the Fed is acting according to plan, and due to the constructive factors surrounding markets and the economy, I'm raising my SPX year-end target slightly to the 5,800-6,000 range.

The Hawkish Pendulum Swung Too Far

Sentiment moves markets, and sentiment regarding the Fed and its monetary policy swung too far recently. Just like six rate cuts may have been too optimistic for 2024. The recent rhetoric became overly hawkish. Many market participants began questioning a summer rate cut, pushing expectations for the initial rate cut into the Fall. Moreover, we even began hearing whispers about higher interest rates for longer and even a possible rate increase in the coming months.

Why The Market Got So Hawkish

The labor market remains firm, and some inflation gauges, particularly the CPI and PPI, remain elevated and have ticked up recently. The dynamic of a relatively strong labor market, a resilient economy, and higher-than-expected inflation readings raises big questions about whether the Fed should cut rates now or in the near future.

The CPI Stopped Declining

CPI inflation (tradingeconomics.com)

The CPI hit a low of 3% back in June of 2023. Yet, the CPI has stuck around 3.1-3.7% since then. While the market expected a transitory uptick in inflation, recent readings came in hotter than anticipated, sparking fears of a resurgence in inflation that could cause the Fed to hold off on cutting rates.

However, the CPI is not an optimal inflation gauge, in my view. The CPI puts too much emphasis on services, which could come down sharply in price as market dynamics shift. While services increased by 5.2% YoY last month, commodities decreased by 0.3%. Also, the CPI puts too much emphasis on tobacco and smoking products, which is the most significant increase in commodities, surging by over 7% YoY.

Other factors in the CPI skew the inflation index, making it outdated and a poor overall inflation gauge, in my view.

The PPI Also Hotter Than Expected

PPI inflation (tradingeconomics.com)

The PPI, also known as producer inflation, has risen higher than expected in recent months. In June 2023, the PPI hit a low of 0.3%, but in the most recent reading, we saw 1.6%. Also, the PPI MoM was 0.6% in the latest reading, considerably higher than the expected 0.3%. Higher than expected producer prices could be a problem, as they typically get passed down to the consumer. Yet, the PPI remains relatively low, below the Fed's 2% target range, which is generally a positive dynamic overall.

Truflation Is Back Above 2%

Inflation (Truflation.com)

I prefer the "Truflation" inflation gauge. Truflation is an independent, non-government, real-time inflation instrument. In my view, the CPI and PCE are lagging and outdated. Truflation does a much better job presenting a real-time inflation image, and it's right around the Fed's 2% target range. We've seen a minor uptick in inflation recently (most gauges). However, this is a typical dynamic, as inflation cannot travel straight down in one direction. The inflation trend remains lower, and we expect to see transitory upticks, as we have.

The Core PCE Is Next

PCE Inflation (investing.com)

The PCE is critical, particularly the core number, as it is the core PCE the Fed likely watches closer than other inflation gauges. When the Fed discusses its 2% target inflation rate, it's the core PCE the Fed is referring to. While the core-PCE remains elevated at around 2.8%, the trend remains lower, and we're likely to see further decreases in future months. Another factor to consider is that the PCE is lagging, and real-time inflation could be closer to Truflation's 2%. We want to avoid a higher-than-expected reading, as it could cause rate cut probabilities to shift in the hawkish direction again.

The Bottom Line

Despite the recent uptick in CPI, PPI, and other inflation readings, the inflation trend remains lower, and the Fed is likely very close to officially kicking off its easing monetary cycle. Moreover, the Fed will likely phase out QT, opening the door for future QE cycles. Also, the Fed has been "tolerant" of higher than its 2% target rate inflation in previous easing cycles, and we could see the Fed tolerating higher inflation in future years.

This dynamic provides a positive backdrop for stocks and other risk assets. Therefore, improving economic growth, higher corporate earnings, and multiple expansion for stocks as we advance. Due to these and other constructive developments, I'm adjusting my year-end SPX target range slightly higher to 5,800-6,000 (prior 5,700-6,000).