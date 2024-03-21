Chairman Powell Hits A Grand Slam Home Run

jgroup/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged in a range of 5.25-5.5% for the fifth consecutive meeting, which came as no surprise. I surmised that there would be no meaningful changes to the Fed’s statement or its Summary of Economic Projections. While the statement was nearly identical to the previous one, there were three modest adjustments to the outlook, all of which I view as bullish, supporting new all-time highs for the major market averages. I also think Chairman Powell hit a homerun during his press conference when he described the January and February hotter-than-expected inflation numbers as bumps in the road to 2%, as “we continue to make good progress on bringing inflation down.” He concurs that disinflation is still on track.

Finviz

The most important aspect of the meeting was that Fed members stuck with expectations for three quarter-point rate cuts this year, as pictured below in their dot plot, which identifies where each member sees short term rates at year end, along with the consensus view. Reports reflecting more economic resilience than expected, along with inflation data, led some to believe that the Fed would pull back on the number of rate reductions it envisioned for 2024, but that did not materialize to the relief of the market. This is why 2- and 10-year yields fell, driving stock prices higher. The Fed clearly does not believe that stock market performance will interfere with its goal of stable prices.

Bloomberg

As for the revisions to the outlook, the Fed increased expectations for the rate of economic growth over the next three years to trend at 2%. It also lowered its expectations for the unemployment rate very modestly from 4.1% to 4%. This is as bullish as it gets. Lastly, it modestly increased its year-end expectation for the core rate of inflation (PCE) from 2.4% to 2.6%, but I interpret this as bullish as well.

Federal Reserve

The PCE price index is already at 2.4% as of January of this year, and the core rate has already fallen for 12 consecutive months to 2.8%. This looks like the Fed is setting itself up to achieve its goal ahead of schedule with a high probability that it will lower these targets in its next quarterly update. That would be more fuel for risk assets.

TradingEconomics

What does yesterday’s meeting say about the relentlessly hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials since the January meeting? Ignore it! Bears have fed on this rhetoric like red meat to warn us that the disinflationary trend was ending, rates would stay “higher for longer,” the bull market is at risk, and a recession is a growing probability. That fearmongering has not panned out, which is why I think it is far better to listen to the markets, which have been consistently making the right calls for nearly two years now, rather than pundits who want to dissect every piece of monthly data to find reasons that the trend is coming to an end. Keep it simple stupid. This is a bull market and a soft landing for the economy is on the horizon, if not already here.