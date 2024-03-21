Su Arslanoglu

Investment Thesis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) delivered unimpressive guidance together with its fiscal Q4 2023 results.

I'll cut to the bull case. Chewy has a very strong balance sheet, with no debt. What's more, close to 16% of its market cap is made up of cash. This will put a floor on the stock and stop the stock from rapidly falling.

However, putting that consideration aside, the business is delivering paltry growth and, according to my best estimates, the stock is priced at 13x EBITDA.

Altogether, I do not believe there's enough here to warrant me even keeping a hold rating on this stock. Therefore, I'm downwards revising this stock to a sell.

Rapid Recap

In my previous neutral analysis, I said,

Chewy has lost its stride. The one bullish consideration going for Chewy is that the business is making a surprisingly large amount of free cash flow. Indeed, I believe that Chewy is priced at approximately 15x forward free cash flow. However, given that its customer base continues to churn out, I believe that Chewy will struggle to reaccelerate its revenue growth rates and regain traction.

Author's work on CHWY

Since I made those comments, Chewy has underperformed the S&P 500 by around 5% (including the small premarket dip). And I now believe that this is a good time to issue a sell rating on this name. Here's why.

Chewy's Near-Term Prospects

Chewy is an online retailer that specializes in pet products and services, catering to the needs of pet parents across the US and Canada. The company offers a wide range of pet supplies, including food, health products, and accessories, through its e-commerce platform. Chewy's Autoship subscription program provides customers with the convenience of recurring deliveries, enhancing customer loyalty and retention. Additionally, Chewy has expanded its offerings to include innovative initiatives such as Chewy Vet Care clinics, aiming to address the broader pet health market.

Fiscal Q4 2023 saw Chewy have success with its non-discretionary consumables and health categories, coupled with robust performance in its Autoship subscription program, which was up 8.1% y/y.

Furthermore, Chewy's expansion into the Canadian pet market in 2023 presents an additional growth opportunity, albeit at an early stage. The company's strategic priorities, such as Chewy Vet Care clinics, demonstrate its commitment to addressing the broader pet health market and unlocking new revenue streams.

Meanwhile, despite its solid performance, Chewy faces headwinds too. One challenge is the subdued pet household formation trends, which limits the company's ability to acquire new customers.

Case in point, Q4 2023 marks the 5th consecutive quarter where Chewy's customer base has been shrinking, with Q4 2023 seeing its active customer base shrinking by 1.6% y/y. Simply put, Chewy is not a growth company. Rather, this is a company that is increasing prices, but not increasing its customer base. How long will its customer base remain loyal in the face of these price increases?

Given this backdrop, let's now turn to discussing its fundamentals.

Chewy Expects Revenues to Grow by 8% in 2024

CHWY revenue growth rates

Chewy beat revenues for fiscal Q4 by 1%. What's more, consider how the past few quarters have fared.

SA Premium

What you see here is a company that is far from being super conservative with its estimates. Therefore, when Chewy guides for 6% topline growth in the upcoming fiscal 2024, you should not expect to see more than 8% CAGR. Meaning that what you see is all there is. With that in mind, let's now turn to discussing its valuation.

CHWY Stock Valuation -- 13x EBITDA

Let's presume for the sake of our discussion that Chewy's underlying EBITDA expands in 2024. To a certain extent, that's already on the cards. After all, Chewy is guiding for EBITDA margins of 3.8% which is a 50 basis point expansion from the 3.3% EBITDA margins reported in fiscal 2023.

CHWY Q4 2023

What's more, as you can see above, fiscal 2023 only saw a 30 basis point expansion relative to fiscal 2022. More specifically, Chewy's EBITDA margins in fiscal 2023 were 3.3% vs. 3.0% in the prior year.

Consequently, when Chewy guides for 3.8% EBITDA margins for fiscal 2024, I'm largely convinced that this is as good as it's going to get for Chewy this fiscal year, including the extra week.

Nonetheless, as is my practice, I'm going to be conservative with my assumptions, and I'm going to presume that Chewy's EBITDA margins in actual fact reach 4.2% EBITDA margins in fiscal 2024.

This means around $540 million of EBITDA is the absolute best case for what Chewy will be able to deliver in the next twelve months.

Thus, the stock is priced at 13x forward EBITDA. That's not a shocking valuation by any stretch. But then, the looming question surfaces once again. What about next year? Will Chewy find a way to reaccelerate its revenues from these lackluster revenue growth rates?

With all these considerations in mind, together with so many terrific opportunities elsewhere, I'm giving this stock a wide pass.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Chewy's near-term prospects present a mixed picture. On one hand, the company has demonstrated success in key areas such as its Autoship subscription program.

However, Chewy faces the ongoing task of balancing price increases with customer loyalty.

As the company expects modest revenue growth, paying 13x forward EBITDA strikes as rich. Even though Chewy's strong balance sheet provides some margin of safety, the company's growth trajectory prompts me to downgrade this stock to sell.