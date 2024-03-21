Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Fed says still three cuts in 2024

The FOMC has released the updated Summary of Economic Projections at the March meeting. The highlight is that the FOMC still expects three cuts in 2024, despite the stronger inflation data in January and February of 2024.

March SEP (FOMC)

Also, given the generally strong labor market reports in January and February, the FOMC boosted the 2024 GDP forecast to 2.1% from 1.4%. In addition, they now see the unemployment rate at 4% in 2024, and currently it's at 3.9%.

Thus, based on the recent data, the Fed sees a strong economy and a strong labor market for the rest of 2024.

The FOMC also sees a slightly higher inflation in 2024, with the core PCE expected at 2.6%, up from 2.4%, and it's currently at 2.84%. Thus, the Fed sees a very minor dip in inflation from the current level - the disinflationary process is essentially ending with inflation well above the 2% target in 2024.

Nevertheless, the Fed expects to cut three times in 2024 - in the face of the stronger economy, stronger labor market, and inflation still well above the 2% target.

But the policy is still higher-for-longer

At the March meeting the FOMC left the Federal Funds rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50%.

The opening paragraph of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post meeting press conference says:

But inflation is still too high. Ongoing progress in bringing it down is not assured, and the path forward is uncertain.

But Powell also stated that IF the economy evolves as expected, the Fed will start cutting interest rates in 2024. Well, that's a big IF. Otherwise, the current level of the Federal Funds rate will stay "higher for longer" (emphasis added):

We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle, and that, if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year. The economic outlook is uncertain, however, and we remain highly attentive to inflation risks. We are prepared to maintain the current target range of the federal funds rate for longer, if appropriate.

Obviously, if the core inflation comes down to 2.6% and stabilizes that that level, the Fed will able to cut a few times to normalize the policy rate. (If you train really hard you could become a champion, really.)

But Powell was also clear that the current data does not support the cuts (emphasis added):

So I just would say that the committee wants to see more data that gives us higher confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward 2%. I also mentioned—and we don’t see this in the data right now.

And, the Fed is data-dependent, hoping that the data will allow the cuts (emphasis added):

...if you look at the SEP, what it says is that it is still likely in most people’s view that we will achieve that confidence and that there will be rate cuts. But that’s really going to depend on the incoming data.

So, the fact is the Federal Funds rate is unchanged at 5.25-5.50%, and it will stay at this level until the data supports the cut - that's still "higher for longer," which also could mean "higher-until-recession," if the labor market weakens before inflation eases sufficiently.

"It's just a bumpy road"

At this moment, the FOMC is dismissing the hot inflation data for January and February as just a "bump" on the path to the 2% inflation target.

But I take the two of them together and I think they haven’t really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road toward 2%. I don’t think that story has changed. I also don’t think that those readings added to anyone’s confidence that we’re moving closer to that point.

The first cut in June?

The first cut would have to be in June, the second in July, and the third possibly in December after the election.

So, to have the first cut in June, the Fed would need solid evidence that the January/February inflation readings were just a "bump" - thus the March core CPI must come at least at 0.2% MoM.

The Fed would then have to get the confirmation with the April core CPI again at 0.2% that we are over the "bump" and - thus, get enough "confidence" to cut in June.

If the March core CPI is at 0.3% or higher, the first cut would likely be delayed for July, assuming that the April and the May core CPIs come at 0.2% MoM. If one of these readings is 0.3% or above, the first cut is likely only after the election in December.

The point is, the Fed needs the perfect inflation data over the next 2-3 months to be able to cut before December. The perfect data is a consistent 0.2% core CPI or core PCE, which is consistent with around 2.5% annualized inflation. Until we get this data - the policy is higher for longer.

The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcast currently sees the March core CPI at 0.31% MoM. Well, that would be a problem for the June cut.

What about the dot-plot?

The three cuts in 2024 expectation are based on the SEP dot-plot. The dot-plot for the March meeting says that 9 FOMC members viewed 4.6% as likely policy rate for 2024 - so that's the median projection, or the central tendency measure.

But there were 9 FOMC members who saw rates higher - 2 of them actually predicted no cuts in 2024, 2 with only 1 cut, and 5 with 2 cuts in 2024.

So really, this is an evenly divided FOMC (9+10), and it will be very difficult to have a consensus decision to cut in June if the data does not cooperate.

Dot-plot 2024 (FOMC)

Implications

However, the fact is that this is a very dovish Fed, possibly succumbing to the political pressure to cut interest rates before the election. There are no other logical explanations to the SEP projections. Is it difficult to explain the intent to cut interest rates three times when the economy is expected to be stronger, labor market stronger, and inflation higher relative to the December projections.

The Fed is holding interest rates higher-for-longer, until the data proves otherwise, but they would not communicate this clearly to the public, as this would be interpreted as hawkish and possibly burst the financial bubbles, which could trigger a recession - all before the election.

Thus, the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX, SPY) is likely to continue rising at least until the March CPI report. The financial bubbles are likely to continue to inflate as well. As a result, I recommend a Hold on the S&P 500. I would not chase the AI-themed bubble, since these bubbles deflate randomly. Nvidia (NVDA) is still below the reversal top of March 8th.