Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Procter & Gamble: Organic Growth Expected, But Valuation Too High

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
297 Followers

Summary

  • Procter & Gamble to experience organic growth from 9 out of 10 product categories in 2024.
  • Emerging markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa to outgrow developed Western markets.
  • Business fundamentals are stable and slowly growing.
  • I rate Procter & Gamble stock as a hold based on an 8% annual return.

Home, cleaning and chemical products in a bucket for home care work and spring clean routine. Macro of cleaner with detergent spray, bottles and tools to scrub the interior of household.

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a hold based on current valuations. While I cannot recommend buying the stock at current prices, I do see PG as a strong business with great brands across

This article was written by

DJTF Investments profile picture
DJTF Investments
297 Followers
I am a seasoned value investor with over 5 years of experience in identifying undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. My investment philosophy is rooted in the principles of value investing, which include a focus on companies with solid balance sheets, strong cash flows, and sustainable competitive advantages. Over the years, I have honed my skills in rigorous financial analysis, utilizing a range of tools and methodologies to dissect financial statements, assess market conditions, and evaluate intrinsic value. This approach allows me to make well-informed investment decisions aimed at maximizing returns while minimizing risk. I aim to deliver 15%+ annual returns. Associated with the existing author The Popular Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News