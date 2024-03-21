PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a hold based on current valuations. While I cannot recommend buying the stock at current prices, I do see PG as a strong business with great brands across diversified geographical regions and business segments. In the first half of 2024, we saw growth in 9 out of 10 product categories led by the Home Care, Grooming and Hair Care categories. Growth in the business should also be driven by emerging markets such as Latin America, South East Asia and Africa as these regions of the world continue to see population growth and a rise in affluence.

Company Overview

Procter & Gamble is known for its consumer goods brands such as Tide, Gillette and Oral-B which serve the consumer goods market in the hygiene, cleaning and personal care categories. The company penetrates global markets with a worldwide presence and a deep distribution network. The conglomerate is well diversified and in my opinion has some of the most well-known brands in the world. Since PG is a needs-based business, I would expect the business to be sustainable even in difficult macro-environments. PG faces competition with other large conglomerates such as Unilever (UL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Organic Growth To Continue

As we can see in the graph below, PG is experiencing organic revenue growth across its core business segments. I believe this is due to increased demand driven by population growth as well as increased pricing as a result of PG's pricing power that it has. In the first half of 2024, we saw growth in 9 out of 10 product categories. We saw the Home Care category increase revenue by 11%, Grooming increase by 9% and Hair Care increase by 8% showing that market demand in these areas is increasing and that PG can increase prices in line with or faster than inflation. Skin and Personal Care was the only segment that experienced a decline; however, this does not affect PG much due to the vastly diversified business that can weather a weaker segment or two.

The Procter & Gamble Company at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2024

As we can see in the image below, emerging markets are driving a lot of PG's revenue growth. I expect this trend to continue as these regions of the world have a much faster expanding population and middle class. We can see that there was a 5% rise in the 'focus' regions like North America, Western Europe and China while the emerging market regions that PG classifies as 'enterprise' regions experienced a 10% growth. This includes places such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia and Africa. This difference in growth rates shows the maturity of Western markets and shows the room for growth within emerging markets as consumers from these regions become more affluent and, hence will be more willing to spend on consumer goods. This also highlights PG's geographic diversification which helps to protect the business from geopolitical risk and region-specific spending slowdowns.

The Procter & Gamble Company at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2024

For the rest of FY 2024 I expect organic sales to grow by 5% as supported by the image below. This growth will be mostly driven by the emerging market geographies as well as the faster growing Home Care, Grooming and Hair Care segments of the business. I do expect to see currency conversion rates to be a headwind to overall revenue growth affecting it up to 200 basis points. Nevertheless, while the growth isn't spectacular, it is definitely quite dependable and could be attractive as a defensive play.

Q2 2024 PG Earnings Presentation

Financial Analysis

The financials of PG reflect a business that could be a good defensive play for investors or investors with lower risk tolerance. We can see that the company's revenue rose $66,832.00 million in 2018 to $83,933.00 million over the trailing twelve months which represents a CAGR of 4.7%. From my perspective, this is slow growth, but it does show that the demand for the firm's consumer goods is steadily rising over time.

Created by Author

We have also seen a rise in earnings per share which increased from $3.67 in 2018 to $5.97 through the last 12 months, this is a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 10%. Since earnings per share grew faster than revenue over this time frame, this shows that more of the top line is making it down to the bottom line, hence showing that profit margins have expanded over the last five years. Apart from earnings, an additional variable that influences EPS is the number of shares outstanding.

Created by Author

It is observed that the diluted share count has moved from 2656.70 million in 2018 to 2473.60 million in the past twelve months. Hence, representing a CAGR of -1.4%, inferring that PG have been buying back about 1.4% of the total shares outstanding each year.

Created by Author

When considering free cash flow, the company has compounded at a rate of nearly 6%, increasing from $11,150.00 million in 2018 to $14,757.00 million in the last twelve months. This demonstrates that the company is producing more cash after factoring in capital expenditures than it used to five years ago.

Created by Author

Through the previous 5 years, Procter & Gamble's five-year median ROIC was 22%, therefore this is a clear signal that the management team is efficiently reinvesting back into the business for future growth.

Created by Author

In terms of liquidity, the recent quarterly report reveals cash and cash equivalents amounting to $7,890.00 million. The total debt of the company stands at $23,096.00 million. Taking into account that the cash on the balance sheet covers 34 percent of the debt load and that total debt can in repaid in 2 years' worth of free cash flow, I think that debt is currently manageable for PG.

Valuation

PG's current free cash flow per share as of Q4, 2023 is $5.97. Based on organic brand growth, future acquisitions and share buybacks, I believe that PG free cash flow per share should grow conservatively at 7% annually for the next five years. Therefore, once factoring in the growth rate by Q4 2028 PG's free cash flow per share is expected to be $8.37. If we then apply an exit multiple of 26, which is based off PG's mean price to free cash flow ratio for the previous 10 years, this infers a price target in five years of $235.20. Therefore, based on these estimations, if you were to buy PG at today's share price of $161.99 this would result in a CAGR of 8% over the next five years.

Created by Author

Therefore, I see PG stock has a hold as I do not see the stock delivering outsized returns over the next five years. At the current valuations, this stock is only a potential play for defensive investors.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that PG is a strong business with recognizable brands and a dominant worldwide market presence. The company is a slow grower but has a very stable business model and should grow cash flows at about 7% per year moving forward through organic growth, future acquisitions and share buybacks. PG also boasts a solid balance sheet where the debt can be paid in less than two years' worth of free cash flow. However, at current valuations, PG is a hold as I estimate an 8% annual return over the next five years which is less than what I aim for. Though, defensive investors seeking safety but a lesser return may like this stock.