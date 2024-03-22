ugurhan

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

Short Sellers Are Essential Guardians of Market Integrity

The financial markets are dynamic, and short sellers stand as both scrutinizers and participants, contributing to the market's efficiency and integrity. Their role extends beyond mere speculation, as they play a crucial part in uncovering overvaluations, managing risk, and fostering transparency. They

Help identify overvalued stocks, contributing to accurate pricing.

Increase market efficiency by highlighting discrepancies between stock prices and their true values.

Add liquidity to the market, making trading easier.

Act as watchdogs, uncovering corporate misconduct.

While I value their contributions, I find a significant disconnect in the short thesis presented against B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), and the fundamentals and operating results of the company. RILY baby bonds and preferred stock are trading at massively discounted prices, presenting an excellent buying opportunity for significant income and capital gains for patient investors. The highly anticipated earnings announcement of the season took place on February 29, with RILY reporting its Q4 and full-year financial results, and we will be reviewing this in today’s article.

Late Filing of the Annual Report

I generally like to dive into the company’s filings and look at the numbers and margins for each business division. But RILY has provided a notice of late filing.

Given the current scrutiny surrounding this matter and the time and resources it has required to complete our review, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year will be delayed. This remains a focus for our team and we're working to complete it soon. - Bryant Riley, Q4 earnings call.

It is unfortunate, but seems like a reasonable explanation considering the issues faced by the company. Is a delayed 10-K filing indicative of fraud or malpractice? No.

Many prominent companies have delayed the filing of their annual report due to a wide range of issues including but not limited to internal investigations, audit, and other regulatory reasons. Here are a few notable firms that filed such a notice with the SEC, informing the regulatory authority of a delayed filing of the annual report.

General Motors

Ford

Tesla

Boeing.

Without published financials of the company, we will review the numbers reported on the press release, and perform some estimations to discuss the income safety for the bonds and preferred shares.

RILY has six reportable operating segments, which as a whole delivered excellent financial performance in FY 2023. These service businesses constitute ~75% of revenue vs. the investment side of the company.

Capital Markets: providing investment banking, corporate finance, securities lending, restructuring, research, sales, and trading services to corporate and institutional clients. This segment reported $574.5 million in FY 2023 revenues, up 75% YoY, and segment income of $198.4 million (up 143% YoY).

Wealth Management: providing wealth management and tax services to corporate and high-net-worth clients. This segment reported a top line of $198.2 million (down 15.3% YoY) and a bottom line of $3.1 million (vs a loss of $34 million in FY 2022).

Auction and Liquidation: providing auction and liquidation services to help clients dispose of assets that include multi-location retail inventory, wholesale inventory, trade fixtures, machinery and equipment, intellectual property and real property. This segment achieved $103.2 million and $21.3 million in revenue and segment income, respectively (up 39% and 69%, respectively).

Financial Consulting : providing bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. Revenues grew 35.7% YoY to $133.7 million, while segment income grew 86.5% YoY to $30.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in bankruptcy and litigation consulting assignments and appraisal engagements and real estate restructuring projects.

Communications: providing consumer Internet access and related subscription services, cloud communication services, and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices. Revenue grew 43% YoY to $337.6 million, and segment income increased 15% YoY to $34.7 million.

Consumer: includes brands, which generates revenue through the licensing of trademarks, and Targus, which generates revenue through sales of laptop and computer accessories. Revenue grew 200% YoY to $233.2 million, but due to non-cash goodwill and trade name impairment charges related to Targus, segment loss was $75.4 million.

"since acquiring the business in late 2022, Targus has been negatively impacted by what is the worst market for the PC and tablet sales since 2006 and 2011, respectively. While the market is not quite there yet, we are seeing some improvement and we believe that Targus, relative to its peers, is well positioned to gain share as the worldwide leader in this category." - Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Q4 earnings call transcript.

Total revenues increased 52% to $1.65 billion in 2023 (up from $1.08 billion in 2022), and the net loss of $86 million for the full year was driven primarily by the Targus non-cash impairment charge of $71 million. Operating revenues increased 25% to $1.63 billion in 2023 (up from $1.31 billion in 2022), and operating adjusted EBITDA rose to $368 million (vs $394 million in 2022). Net adjusted EBITDA increased to $240 million in 2023 (up from $32 million in 2022). The Operating segment is what covers debt obligations and shareholder returns.

Author’s Calculations

We find the Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $368 million provides adequate coverage for the interest expense, preferred dividend, and common stock dividends.

Common Stock Dividend Cut

In our December writeup on RILY posted to our subscribers, we wrote that there is a high likelihood for a common dividend cut. In line with our expectations, the company announced a 50% reduction in the common stock dividend during the Q4 conference call, which we believe is good news for the fixed-income investors in terms of improved coverage and the company’s intent to buy back the discounted debt on the open market.

With the former $1/share quarterly dividend, RILY used to spend $33 million every quarter ($132 million annually). A 50% reduction would save the company $61 million annually.

How Much Debt Does RILY Have?

As of December 31, 2023, RILY had a total debt of $2.36 billion. As of Sept 30, 2023, RILY total senior notes outstanding was $1.6 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 5.71%. Interest expense on senior notes totaled $25 million for the third quarter and $78 million during the first nine months of FY 2023. We estimate the annual interest expense for FY 2023 to be $103.1 million. Source.

10-Q (Q3 2023)

The savings from the common dividend cut can be used to repurchase significant amounts of senior notes on the open market.

Note:

Unlike common stock repurchases, open market repurchase of debt and preferred securities results in a taxable gain that gets recorded on the income statement.

RILY called 80% of RILYO in February, and is on-track to redeem this debt upon maturity in May.

Balance Sheet Health

As of December 2023, RILY reported $1.9 billion in cash and investments, including $232 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.11 billion in net securities and other investments owned, at fair value; and $532 million of loans receivable. Net debt stood at $457 million, reflecting a 1.9x leverage ratio (based on the $240 million adj. EBITDA for FY 2023). RILY senior notes carry investment-grade “BBB+” ratings from Egan-Jones.

Contrary to the short seller allegations, RILY’s debt is quite manageable (even without the discounted repurchases) from the company’s operations and liquidity position. We have not yet discussed asset sales, which is a big positive for debt investors.

Potential Sale of Great American Group

RILY announced that they have retained Moelis & Company (MC), a global independent investment bank providing strategic advice, to conduct a review of the strategic alternatives for RILY’s appraisal and retail liquidation businesses (formerly known as Great American Group).

In FY 2023, this segment generated approximately $153 million in revenue and $35 million in operating income, a YoY increase of 35% and 69%, respectively. A 10-15x multiple on this business could result in a sale price of $350-550 million. Proceeds from this sale could result in considerable debt reduction.

Franchise Group

FRG carries considerable floating-rate debt on its balance sheet at very high interest rates (up to 15.3% at current SOFR), a 3.1x leverage ratio based on 2022 net Adj. EBITDA. Source.

RILY Investor Day Presentation

Remember, RILY mentioned that they were eager to buy all of FRG when the company went private due to its powerful portfolio of brands and predictable earnings. The power of this asset base is being unleashed through strategic dispositions at high earnings multiples. Source.

RILY Investor Day Presentation

Unleashed Brands acquired FRG’s Sylvan Learning for $185 million, a considerably higher earnings multiple than projected (13.2x FY 2022 adj. EBITDA), continuing to invalidate a big part of the short thesis that FRG’s value is zero that is going to lead to the demise of RILY. We note that FRG acquired Sylvan in 2021 for approximately $81 million.

Another notable transaction in recent months is Conn's (CONN) acquisition of W.S. Badcock Corporation from Franchise Group, resulting in FRG owning just under 50% ownership interest in a publicly traded company, a potential $1.85 billion furniture and appliances retailer with more than 550 locations in 15 southeastern U.S. states.

We expect FRG to continue asset sales at excellent valuations, to deleverage, as the brands in its portfolio have reasonably solid earnings predictability.

We also note that of RILY’s $1.6 billion investment portfolio, 40% is private equity. Within these, FRG constitutes 40%, therefore representing 16% of RILY’s total investment business.

RILY’s Investing Business

To say RILY participates in high-risk loans is an understatement. The company lends to highly distressed companies towards requirements like bankruptcy proceedings or survival-type transformations, with interest rates ranging from 15-18% in current market conditions. These short-term loans yield a high IRR (Internal Rate of Return) for RILY, and are often backed by in-house appraised assets. Source.

RILY Investor Day Presentation

In the event of default, RILY, through debt structuring, wields significant influence on the board to safeguard its investment. Moreover, if the borrower files for bankruptcy, RILY tends to acquire equity ownership in the distressed business post-bankruptcy, allowing them to liquidate at their discretion. Since 2019, RILY has made 53 loans, out of which 38 have been paid back with an average IRR of 12.7%

The loans RILY issues are not for the faint-hearted; glancing at the stock price chart or the financial reports of these borrowers might send the average investor running. Contrary to short-seller reports, RILY often realizes healthy gains even in the event of loan defaults. Recently, Heerema International Group Services announced the acquisition of Cadiz’s $21.2 million Senior Secured Loan held by RILY Co. and provided the borrower an additional $20 million to support capital investments and growth. The Cadiz loan represented 5% of RILY’s credit business, which is now released for the financial services firm to pursue other opportunities (it is yet to be seen what kind of returns RILY made on this distressed debt investment).

Allegations of fraud

There are numerous reports circulating around investigations and allegations of fraud. Here is what we know:

There are no formally filed charges against Brian Kahn, the former CEO of FRG.

FRG is a conglomerate of leading brands, each run by a team of professionals and led by a CEO. Each holding has its own internal governance and reporting framework.

There are no publicly disclosed investigations being pursued by the SEC on RILY.

The Audit Committee of the B. Riley Financial Board of Directors retained outside counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP to conduct a thorough, internal review of Mr. Kahn's dealings with B. Riley. The review confirmed that the Company and its executives, including Mr. Bryant Riley, had no involvement with, or knowledge of, any of the alleged misconduct concerning Prophecy.

It is important to note that class action lawsuits initiated by law firms on behalf of investors who suffered losses on their investments are relatively common occurrences, especially in industries prone to volatility or where there have been allegations of corporate misconduct or securities fraud. These are especially common when the company’s stock price drops sharply. The fact that such lawsuits are being pursued bears no weight on the allegations, nor do they impact the company in any significant way.

Baby Bonds

5.0% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2026 (RILYG) - Stripped Yield 7.8%

5.5% Senior Notes Due 3/31/2026 (RILYK) - Stripped Yield 7.3%

6.375% Senior Notes Due 2/28/2025 (RILYM) - Stripped Yield 7.2%

6.5% Senior Notes Due 9/30/26 (RILYN) - Stripped Yield 9.6%

6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 (RILYO) - Stripped Yield 6.8%

6.0% Senior Notes Due 1/31/2028 (RILYT) - Stripped Yield 10.6%

5.25% Senior Notes Due 8/31/2028 (RILYZ) - Stripped Yield 10.0%.

All RILY bonds (except RILYO) currently offer +20% yields-to-maturity, and present excellent investments amidst market fears.

RILYN (maturing 2026) offers a 9.6% current yield and 45% upside to par

RILYT (maturing 2028) offers a 10.6% current yield and 75% upside to par

RILYZ (maturing 2028) offers a 10.0% current yield and a phenomenal 93% upside to par.

RILYM (maturing in 1 year) has gotten attention this week as a shorter-term bond that matures before the more significant maturities in 2026.

Ex-dividend for these bonds is April 12th.

Preferred Stock

6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred (RILYP) - Stripped Yield 12.0%

7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred (RILYL) - Stripped Yield 11.8%

Ex-dividend for these preferreds is April 30th.



RILY preferreds also present attractive buying opportunities, but investors must note that these are perpetual securities; the issuer has no obligation to redeem them. As such, investors should be prepared for them to trade indefinitely past their call date. The annual spend on the preferred dividend ($8 million) is a very small fraction of the interest expense and the new common dividend. RILYP offers a 12% yield and 71% upside to par and qualified dividends.

Conclusion

RILY baby bonds and preferred stock present phenomenal buying opportunities amidst these deeply discounted price levels. We expect RILY to buy back a significant portion of the publicly traded debt and further push FRG for lucrative asset sales to deleverage and improve its equity valuation.

The sale of RILY’s appraisal and liquidation business, the Great American Group, would further release liquidity to tackle upcoming debt maturities. And the reduction of RILY’s common stock dividend frees ~$60 million additional annual cover for the debt and preferred investors.

In the world of investing, the most lucrative opportunities often emerge from market disparities and investor anxiety. At our Investing Group, we work to identify such disconnects and look to get paid to wait for rationality to set in. This is the essence of the Income Method – a testament to the elegance and effectiveness of Income Investing.