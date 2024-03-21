Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zillow: Buy The Dip After The NAR Ruling

Mar. 21, 2024 9:52 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z) Stock
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • The NAR ruling on brokerage commissions has negatively impacted real estate stocks, including Zillow.
  • However, Zillow has the potential to rebound as more home shoppers turn to a DIY approach and rely on the platform for their real estate needs.
  • Zillow's broad portfolio of platforms, multiple routes to monetization, and strong Q4 results make it a promising long-term investment.
  • Recent results show both a return to growth and a dramatic outperformance versus the broader real estate industry.
Suburban Houston Development

Art Wager

The news is out now: after months in litigation, the NAR (National Association of Realtors) agreed in mid-March to pay a $418 million settlement in response to accusations of the powerful trade group colluding to inflate brokerage commissions. Real estate stocks, which

Gary Alexander
